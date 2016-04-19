* Deal adds to around 17 bn euros of auction supply

* Rising political risks also pushing yields higher

* Spain set for election in June as negotiations stall

By John Geddie

LONDON, April 19 Low-rated euro zone bond yields rose on Tuesday as investors made room in their portfolios for an unexpected Italian bond sale and increasing chances of an election re-run in Madrid added to the long list of upcoming political risks.

Italy hired banks late on Monday to manage the sale of a new 20-year bond, adding to planned euro zone government debt sales of around 17 billion euros this week.

Yields tend to rise ahead of bond sales as investors sell their existing stock of debt to make room for new issues which tend to be sold at a slight premium.

Political uncertainty is also keeping investors wary with fresh elections in Spain now likely as well as an escalation of Europe's migrant crisis, fraught negotiations between Greece and its creditors, and Britain's vote on European Union membership.

Members of Spanish anti-austerity party Podemos on Monday rejected joining an alliance with the left-wing Socialists that includes centrist Ciudadanos, as the latest attempt to form a government since inconclusive elections in December failed.

Spain's four big parties are running out of time to form an alliance. A failure to get enough support to agree on a new prime minister by May 2 would trigger another election, most likely in June.

Italian, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields all rose around 4 basis points to 1.40 percent, 1.54 percent and 3.04 percent, respectively. The gap or spread to the bloc's benchmark widened, with German equivalents flat at 0.16 percent.

"It looks like the (Italy) announcement came as a surprise ... and now the market is preparing for that supply," Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said.

"We've also got all of these political factors building up ... and the sentiment is going to be towards spreads widening from here."

Chatwell expects Italy to issue 8-9 billion euros of the 20-year debt, adding to the 4 billion euros of bonds sold between Belgium and Slovakia on Monday and around 13 billion euros expected from Germany, France and Spain later this week.

Further upward pressure on euro zone yields could come from Germany's ZEW investor sentiment index due to be published at 0900GMT.

The index is expected to show a rise for April after a solid start to the year for Europe's largest economy, most recently seen in the strong rebound in its exports and more resilient industrial output than some had feared.

Oil prices, which have been hauling inflation expectations and yields lower, have also fully recouped losses seen after a deal to freeze oil output by OPEC and non-OPEC producers fell apart on Sunday. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)