By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 22 German Bund yields stabilised
on Friday but were still on course for one of their biggest
weekly gains since December last year after a rebound in oil
prices and a wait-and-see message from the European Central
Bank.
The bond market has been tracking developments in oil prices
because of their impact on inflation and worries that cheap
crude can hurt the energy sector and its lenders, taking a toll
on the global economy. After a big jump this week, oil prices
are up by more than two-thirds since their 2016 lows.
The ECB on Thursday focused on defending its recent package
of easing measures rather than on potentially new ones. Last
month, the ECB cut interest rates deeper into negative territory
and boosted its asset-purchasing programme by a third to 80
billion euros a month.
Brushing off German criticism of the ECB's ultra-loose
stance, the bank's president, Mario Draghi, said the policies
were working. The market was not so convinced, with the
five-year, five-year breakeven forward - which
shows where investors expect 2026 inflation forecasts to be in
2021 - lingering around 1.4 percent, below the ECB target.
"The focus clearly is on the implementation of the measures
announced in March, which suggest that the ECB has adopted a
wait-and-see approach before contemplating further easing
measures," ING senior rate strategist Martin van Vliet said.
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for
euro zone borrowing costs, were down 1 basis point at 0.22
percent on Friday. They were still up 9.1 basis points on the
week, the biggest weekly gain of 2016 if sustained.
Details of the ECB's corporate bond-buying programme gave
credit markets a boost. While the central bank did not give
explicit targets on the size of the scheme, investors were
surprised that purchases would extend to such a diverse range of
borrowers.
The iTraxx Europe index, which is derived from
the credit default swaps of 125 investment grade companies, fell
2 basis points to a five-week low of 86 bps.
"The long end of the corporate market has previously had
limited pockets of natural demand but now ... the ability for
issuers to get long-dated deals done has significantly
improved," said Marilyn Watson, head of global fundamental
fixed income strategy at BlackRock.
"This may be the start of a much deeper 15-year plus
corporate bond market in Europe."
"GHOST OF SPRING 2015"
Bunds are now further away from the record low of 0.05
percent reached last April, having fallen as low as 0.075
percent last week. Investor nerves remain tight, though, with
the memory of last year's sell-off becoming more vivid as its
April 29th anniversary draws closer.
After failing to break below zero, Bund yields jumped above
1 percent last year in a matter of weeks, causing serious damage
to investors, who at the time were almost unanimously positioned
for a further fall in German borrowing costs.
"The rise in bond yields over the past few days has revived
the ghost of spring 2015," Societe Generale strategists said in
a note. They added, however, that a major sell-off was unlikely
as "the oil rally and dollar sell-off are set to pause."
Most other euro zone bond yields were flat on the day.
