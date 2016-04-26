* Euro rescue fund selling new 16-year bond
* Some analysts say yield rise more alarming
* Wednesday's Fed meeting keeps markets wary
By John Geddie
LONDON, April 26 A bond sale from the euro zone
rescue fund pushed German yields to five-week highs on Tuesday,
as worries grew that a recent rise in borrowing costs resembled
the prologue to the brutal sell-off in 2015.
The European Stability Mechanism priced a new three billion
euro, 16-year bond, completing its funding targets for the
second quarter.
The announcement of the deal late Monday coincided with a
rise in benchmark Bund yields and appeared to catch investors
off guard, coming on top of 10 billion euros of sovereign bonds
due to be sold this week.
Ten-year German yields were up a further 4 basis points at
0.3 percent on Tuesday, levels not seen since
mid-March and off a 2016 low of 0.075 percent hit two weeks ago.
With investors also anticipating hawkish signals from the
U.S. Federal Reserve at its policy meeting on Wednesday, some
analysts wondered whether the recent rise in yields was the
start of a more sustained move.
Around this time last year, Bund yields sprang from a record
low of 0.05 percent to over 1 percent in a matter of weeks,
inflicting double-digit losses on many investors.
"There isn't much appetite for core paper at the moment with
some concern in mind that what happened last year could happen
again," said Patrick Jacq, European rate strategist at BNP
Paribas.
Most euro zone bond yields were higher, with 10-year French
yields up 3 bps at 0.63 percent.
The rising yields were particularly worrisome with long-term
inflation expectations still near record lows, said Peter
Schaffrik, RBC's chief European macro strategist.
The five-year, five-year forward rate - which is often cited
by the ECB and measures what 2026 inflation expectations will be
in 2021 - is near 1.40 percent, well below the
ECB's target rate of near 2 percent.
Other strategists, like Mizuho's Peter Chatwell, said the
ESM sale caused the rise in yields.
Yields tend to rise before debt sales as investors make room
in their portfolios for the new supply. The deal comes on top of
scheduled German and Italian bond sales this week.
In addition, Wednesday's Fed meeting could deliver hints of
another increase in U.S. interest rates. Rates are expected to
remain unchanged on Wednesday, but officials have repeatedly
said an increase is possible in June. Markets now price in about
one chance in five of a move at the June 14-15 meeting.
"Depending on whether it is an aggressive, neutral or
cautious signal that the Fed intends to send out with respect to
the June interest-rate meeting, the FOMC get-together might well
point the markets in a new direction," DZ Bank analyst Birgit
Figge said.
