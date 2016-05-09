LONDON May 9 Greek government bond prices rose
on Monday, outpacing their euro zone peers, after lawmakers in
Athens passed a package of unpopular pension and tax reforms
that could encourage the country's creditors to unlock bailout
cash.
The approval came hours before euro zone finance ministers
were due to discuss Greece's progress on reforms and whether it
had met the terms of a multi-billion euro bailout.
A positive sign-off on the reform review will unlock more
than 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion) to ease Greece's squeezed
finances and meet debt repayments maturing in June and July.
Greece also hopes that the signoff will launch discussions on
debt relief.
Yields on Greek government bonds fell while those on other
euro zone bonds rose 1-5 basis points in the face of firmer
equity markets and a rally in oil prices.
Two-year Greek government bond yields fell 9 basis points to
10.13 percent, while 10-year bond yields were down
3 bps at 8.6 percent.
"The vote in parliament is constructive and positive for the
Eurogroup talks and that should help the decision to give Greece
additional support," said Patrick Jacq, European rate strategist
at BNP Paribas.
"Although the Greek bond market is illiquid, the fact that
yields are lower is a good sign," he added.
Portuguese 10-year yields meanwhile touched their highest
level in more than two months at 3.38 percent.
German Bund yields, which on Friday posted
their biggest weekly falls since January, rose 1 bps to 0.16
percent.
European stock markets opened higher while oil prices jumped
more than 1 percent on outages sparked by a huge wildfire in
Canada and data showing German industry orders rose a
bigger-than-expected 1.9 percent in March.
A rise in U.S. Treasury yields also weighed on European bond
markets. Treasury yields rose after Friday's closely-watched
U.S. jobs report showed signs of wage growth, an early sign that
inflation may finally be strengthening, and a top Federal
Reserve official said raising U.S. interest rates twice this
year was still a possibility.
"While the headline number on the non-farm payrolls report
was weak, the details showed some signs of strength and that is
something the market is looking at right now," said Rene Arecht,
derivatives market analyst at DZ Bank.
($1 = 0.8783 euros)
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)