* Moody's to review Irish rating later on Friday
* Some analysts say upgrade likely
* Yields reach one-month low, but Brexit jitters persist
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, May 13 Ireland's 10-year government bond
yield fell to a one-month low on Friday, outperforming euro zone
peers, before a ratings review that may result in an upgrade for
Europe's fastest growing economy.
Most euro zone bond yields were lower on the day, with
benchmark German Bund yields close to Thursday's one-month low
as data showed stronger-than-expected German economic growth in
the first quarter,
But Irish bonds were one of the best performers. Analysts at
both Commerzbank and Rabobank said Moody's was likely to upgrade
Dublin's Baa1 rating, for which it currently has a positive
outlook.
A fall in Ireland's debt-to-GDP ratio below 100 percent, a
commitment to improving its fiscal position and progress in
strengthening the country's banks all bode well for a ratings
upgrade, analysts said.
Ireland has rebounded quickly from a 2010 international
bailout. Bolstered by declining unemployment, healthy retail
sales and a weak euro, which underpinned its exporters, the
economy grew 7.8 percent in 2015. It was fastest growing economy
in the European Union for a second straight year.
Political uncertainty has also eased since Enda Kenny was
re-elected Ireland's prime minister a week ago, ending 10 weeks
of political deadlock after an inconclusive national election
.
"A stronger economy is helping bring down Ireland's
debt-to-GDP ratio at a fast pace and the new government, while
in a minority, remains committed to fiscal consolidation," said
Lyn Graham-Taylor, a fixed income strategist at Rabobank. "We're
confident about a one-notch upgrade."
Ireland's 10-year bond yield fell 5 basis points to 0.82
percent, the lowest level in just over a month. It
outperformed German and French yields, which were 3 bps lower on
the day at 0.13 percent and 0.47 percent, respectively
.
The yield gap between Irish and German bonds narrowed to
about 70 bps - down from 79 bps a week ago, when the spread was
at its widest since late February. The Irish/French 10-year
yield spread has narrowed about 6 bps over the past week.
However, Cantor Fitzgerald analysts estimate the average
daily volume in Irish government bonds has fallen 40 percent
this year, as investors withdraw before Britain's European Union
referendum. Britain is one of Ireland's biggest
trading partners, and a vote to leave the EU is a risk for the
Irish economy.
For some analysts, the referendum was a reason to remain
cautious towards Irish bonds.
"Moody's rating on Ireland has lagged Fitch and S&P, so
Irish bond prices are appreciating on the back of expectations
for an upgrade today," said Natixis fixed income Cyril Regnat.
"But I would be a bit more cautious because if we get a
Brexit, then Ireland would be one of the biggest casualties in
the euro zone," said Natixis strategist Cyril Regnat.
Research by Davy Stockbrokers shows that a 1 percent
decrease in U.K. economic output has led in the past to a 0.3
percent drop in Ireland.
Standard & Poor's is scheduled to give an update on Italy
later in the day. Commerzbank expressed some caution over
Italian bonds before the review but expected the agency to
affirm Italy's rating at BBB- with a stable outlook.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Larry King)