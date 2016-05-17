* Bond yields fall, reverse early rise
* Euro zone 5-yr, 5-yr forward rate tops 1.50 pct
* U.S. consumer prices post largest gain in 3 years
* Criticism of ultra-easy ECB policy mounts
By Dhara Ranasinghe and John Geddie
LONDON, May 17 Bond yields across the euro zone
dipped on Tuesday, with German Bund yields giving up early gains
as stock markets sold off in the wake of solid U.S. inflation
data that increased the chances of a Fed interest rate hike this
year.
U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest rise in more
than three years in April as gasoline and rents climbed,
pointing to a steady inflation build-up that could give the
Federal Reserve ammunition to raise rates sooner rather than
later.
While signs of an inflation pick-up usually push government
bonds yields higher, analysts said safe-haven bond markets were
benefiting as jitters about a U.S. rate rise weighed on
stock-market sentiment.
European shares dipped into negative territory,
while Wall Street shares opened lower.
"It looks as if the U.S. CPI data has weighed on risk
sentiment," said Rabobank senior fixed income strategist Richard
McGuire.
"Markets would be more comfortable with the Fed raising
rates on stronger activity data rather than firmer inflation
data as that increases the risk of raising rates too soon."
Fed Fund futures suggest markets see about an 8 percent
chance of a hike in June, sneaking up slightly after the
inflation data.
Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1.3 basis points
to 0.13 percent, reversing an earlier rise and
heading back towards a one-month low hit last week at 0.10
percent.
Other euro zone bond yields were 2-7 bps lower.
A key measure of long-term euro zone inflation expectations
meanwhile struck a two-month peak on Tuesday as oil prices
climbed to nearly $50 a barrel.
The steady rally in crude seen over the last fortnight saw
U.S. crude futures trade at a seven-month high of $48.42.
A measure of long-term euro zone consumer price growth often
cited by the ECB, the five-year, five-year breakeven forward,
topped 1.50 percent for the first time since March, heading back
towards the central bank's near 2 percent inflation target.
Oil close to $50 a barrel is well above estimates around $35
anticipated by the ECB in its staff forecasts earlier this year.
Signals that a surge in the oil price may start to lift
near-zero inflation will be welcome news for the European
Central Bank, which is facing growing criticism of its
ultra-easy monetary policy.
Germany's Constitutional Court confirmed on Tuesday it has
received a complaint against the ECB's monetary policy.
German politicians have also complained about the ECB's
low-interest rate policy in recent weeks, with Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble partly blaming its policies for the rise of
the right-wing Alternative for Germany party.
ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said recent
criticism may be the result of some measures having blurred the
lines between monetary and fiscal policy.
Investors are eagerly awaiting minutes of the ECB's last
policy meeting due on Thursday to see if this criticism is
having any impact on the ECB's appetite for further easing.
"The stakes are certainly getting high, but they can't give
the impression at this moment that they are giving up," Credit
Agricole strategist Orlando Green said.
