* U.S. data, Fed comments drive Bund yield to two-week high

* Markets await April Fed minutes due at 1800 GMT

* Germany sells 10-year bonds, Italy issues new linker (Updates prices, adds quote)

By Dhara Ranasinghe and John Geddie

LONDON, May 18 Euro zone government bond yields were lifted on Wednesday by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields after data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials heightened expectations of a U.S. interest rate rise this year.

Yields on benchmark U.S. and German debt hit a two-week high after data on factory orders in the world's largest economy were revised upward -- the latest in a slew of upbeat releases that included the biggest increase in consumer prices in more than three years.

Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart and San Francisco Fed President John Williams both said on Tuesday that they expect two or three increases to U.S. rates this year, while Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he will advocate a rate hike at the Fed's upcoming meetings.

Investors were waiting for signs that other policymakers might have pressed for a near-term hike in minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's last meeting, due at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).

"Markets are starting to come round to the idea that there is maybe the chance for a hike in June," said David Keeble, Credit Agricole's global head of fixed income strategy.

Rate futures, based on the CME's Fedwatch, moved to price in a 19 percent chance of a hike next month, up from 4 percent at the start of the week. Investors see a 74 percent chance of the Fed raising interest rates at least once by year end.

Renewed talk about a U.S. rate rise helped push the dollar to a three-week high against the euro.

German 10-year yields rose 5 bps to 0.18 percent , the highest level in a fortnight, mirroring a similar rise in U.S. Treasuries to a two-week high of 1.83 percent.

Most other euro zone yields were up by 2-5 bps on the day.

"Many investors don't want to be caught out so they have moved to the sidelines in the event that we get a surprise today and there is a hint that a rate hike in June is likely," DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz said.

Analysts said that, in particular, there would be interest in what the minutes reveal about the Fed's decision to omit a reference in its April statement to the risks posed by global economic and financial conditions.

Elsewhere, Germany sold 3.24 billion euros of 10-year bonds and Italy sold 3 billion euros of a new May 2022 inflation-linked bond. (Editing by Mark Heinrich)