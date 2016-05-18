* U.S. data, Fed comments drive Bund yield to two-week high
* Markets await April Fed minutes due at 1800 GMT
* Germany sells 10-year bonds, Italy issues new linker
(Updates prices, adds quote)
By Dhara Ranasinghe and John Geddie
LONDON, May 18 Euro zone government bond yields
were lifted on Wednesday by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields after
data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials
heightened expectations of a U.S. interest rate rise this year.
Yields on benchmark U.S. and German
debt hit a two-week high after data on factory
orders in the world's largest economy were revised upward -- the
latest in a slew of upbeat releases that included the biggest
increase in consumer prices in more than three years.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart and San Francisco Fed
President John Williams both said on Tuesday that they expect
two or three increases to U.S. rates this year, while Dallas Fed
President Robert Kaplan said he will advocate a rate hike at the
Fed's upcoming meetings.
Investors were waiting for signs that other policymakers
might have pressed for a near-term hike in minutes from the
Federal Open Market Committee's last meeting, due at 2 p.m. ET
(1800 GMT).
"Markets are starting to come round to the idea that there
is maybe the chance for a hike in June," said David Keeble,
Credit Agricole's global head of fixed income strategy.
Rate futures, based on the CME's Fedwatch, moved to price in
a 19 percent chance of a hike next month, up from 4 percent at
the start of the week. Investors see a 74 percent chance of the
Fed raising interest rates at least once by year end.
Renewed talk about a U.S. rate rise helped push the dollar
to a three-week high against the euro.
German 10-year yields rose 5 bps to 0.18 percent
, the highest level in a fortnight, mirroring a
similar rise in U.S. Treasuries to a two-week high of 1.83
percent.
Most other euro zone yields were up by 2-5 bps on the day.
"Many investors don't want to be caught out so they have
moved to the sidelines in the event that we get a surprise today
and there is a hint that a rate hike in June is likely," DZ Bank
strategist Daniel Lenz said.
Analysts said that, in particular, there would be interest
in what the minutes reveal about the Fed's decision to omit a
reference in its April statement to the risks posed by global
economic and financial conditions.
Elsewhere, Germany sold 3.24 billion euros of 10-year
bonds and Italy sold 3 billion euros of a new May
2022 inflation-linked bond.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)