* Ten-year yields fall 30 bps to 7.34 pct

* Cost of insuring Greece against default tumbles

* Greek stocks best performers in euro zone

* Eurogroup expected to sign off bailout loans on Tuesday (Adds quote, updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, May 23 Greek government borrowing costs fell to a six-month low on Monday after Athens agreed a series of reforms that should pave the way for an agreement on bailout loans and debt relief talks this week.

Ten-year bond yields fell around 30 basis points to 7.34 percent, levels not seen since late November, while two-year yields shed more than 100 basis points to a 10-day trough of 8.24 percent.

The cost of insuring Athens' debt against default, as measured by five-year credit default swaps, also fell to a six-month low, while the country's stocks outperformed all other euro zone markets to rise 1.5 percent.

"It seems to all be falling into place for Greece," Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann said.

Lawmakers in Athens approved a series of measures including tax increases and a contingency mechanism of spending cuts, a package it hopes will help unlock the funds it needs to pay upcoming loans and increasing state arrears.

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied outside parliament to protest against the reforms.

Euro zone finance ministers meet on Tuesday to sign off bailout loans for Athens and are likely to forge a tentative and highly conditional plan to help the country to reprofile its debt burden to make it more sustainable.

A thumbs up from the Eurogroup may also see the European Central Bank restore a waiver for Greek government bonds that could deliver cheaper funding to its troubled banks, and even make Athens' bonds eligible for quantitative easing.

But some analysts remained cautious, reluctant to call a conclusion to negotiations between Greece and its international creditors which have dragged on for months.

One potential sticking point is the International Monetary Fund's future involvement in the bailout which it has said is dependent on Greece receiving substantial debt relief now.

The euro zone, on the other hand, wants to postpone the final decision on debt relief until the end of Greece's bailout programme in 2018.

"One of the key issues for the market is debt relief going forward and clearly the IMF and the Europeans are far apart on what kind of debt relief should be afforded to Greece," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

Other euro zone yields traded flat to a touch higher, with Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 bps at 0.18 percent .

Strategists said a light calendar of issuance this week was a supportive factor for bonds with only Germany set to sell 1 billion euros of 30-year bonds and demand propped up by 3.5 billion euros of coupon payments from France.

The gap between German and Greek 10-year yields narrowed to 720 basis points, its tightest in six months. (Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Jermey Gaunt)