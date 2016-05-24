LONDON May 24 Greek government bond yields
touched a six-month low on Tuesday before a meeting of European
finance ministers to review Greece's bailout and discuss the
potential for a debt restructuring.
Greek lawmakers on Sunday approved tax increases and a new
privatisation fund to help pave the way for a disbursement of
new bailout loans and debt relief, boosting sentiment towards
Greek bonds and pushing short-dated yields down more than 100
basis points on Monday.
Analysts said further significant falls in yields would now
be dependent on a breakthrough in debt relief talks.
The International Monetary Fund and European lenders
disagree over the need for immediate debt relief, with Germany
pushing to delay any decisions until the Greek bailout program
ends in 2018.
Greece needs "up-front, unconditional" debt relief and a
sharply lower budget surplus target to make its bailout viable
and its debt sustainable over the long term, IMF staff said on
Monday.
They said the debt relief component needs to be completed
before 2018.
"The fall in Greek bond yields reflects optimism that the
reforms passed by the Greek parliament pave the way for support
from the Eurogroup later today," said Ciaran O'Hagan, a
strategist at Societe Generale. "If there is debt relief, you
will see further outperformance."
Greek 10-year bond yields fell 2.2 basis
points to 7.33 percent, a six-month low.
That kept the yield spread between Greek bonds and top-rated
German peers around 718 basis points - its
tightest in six months.
Elsewhere, other euro zone bond yields were down about 2 bps
as weaker oil prices supported the outlook for subdued inflation
in the euro area even as data pointed to signs of strength in
the region.
Strong private consumption and higher construction
investment drove a 0.7 percent rise in German gross domestic
product (GDP) in the first quarter, data showed.
Analysts said they would also be watching comments from
European Central Bank speakers later in the day with speakers
including the bank's chief economist Peter Praet.
"Yesterday ECB talk was dovish again and they are also in
wait and see mode, which is supportive for euro zone bonds,"
said DZ Bank derivatives market analyst Rene Arecht.
The risk has increased that euro zone inflation expectations
drop further and some wage data may already indicate that long
term expectations are 'de-anchoring', Praet told a Portuguese
newspaper on Monday.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)