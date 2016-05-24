(Updates prices for close)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON May 24 Greek government bond yields held
near a six-month low on Tuesday as European finance ministers
met to review Greece's bailout and discuss the potential for a
debt restructuring.
Sentiment towards the Greek debt market was boosted after
lawmakers on Sunday approved tax increases and a new
privatisation fund to help pave the way for a disbursement of
new bailout loans and debt relief.
Short-dated Greek bond yields, which move in the opposite
direction to the price, tumbled more than 100 basis points on
Monday and extended those falls slightly on Tuesday
.
Euro zone finance ministers are likely on Tuesday to approve
in principle a reform package from Greece that will unblock new
loans, but analysts said further significant falls in yields
would now be dependent on a breakthrough in debt relief talks.
The International Monetary Fund and European lenders
disagree over the need for immediate debt relief, with Germany
pushing to delay any decisions until the Greek bailout programme
ends in 2018.
Greece needs "up-front, unconditional" debt relief and a
sharply lower budget surplus target to make its bailout viable
and its debt sustainable over the long term, IMF staff said on
Monday. They said the debt relief component needs to be
completed before 2018.
"The fall in Greek bond yields reflects optimism that the
reforms passed by the Greek parliament pave the way for support
from the Eurogroup later today," said Ciaran O'Hagan, a
strategist at Societe Generale. "If there is debt relief, you
will see further outperformance."
Greek 10-year bond yields hovered around 7.38
percent, close to a six-month low of 7.33 percent touched
earlier in the day.
That kept the yield spread between Greek bonds and top-rated
German peers around 720 basis points - its
tightest in six months.
"We expect creditors to adopt a friendly tone today, but my
gut feeling is that won't agree on anything concrete until after
the UK Brexit referendum next month," said Lyn Graham-Taylor,
fixed income strategist at Rabobank.
Elsewhere, other euro zone bond yields were flat to slightly
lower as weaker oil prices supported the outlook for subdued
inflation in the euro area.
A survey by think tank ZEW showed that the mood among German
analysts and investors worsened unexpectedly in May as risks,
including a possible British exit from the European Union, cloud
the outlook in Europe's biggest economy.
Those risks are cited by analysts as a reason why safe-haven
German bonds should remain well supported in the weeks ahead
even as talk of another U.S. rate rise grows.
Analysts said they would also be watching comments from
European Central Bank speakers later in the day, including the
bank's chief economist Peter Praet.
"Yesterday ECB talk was dovish again and they are also in
wait-and-see mode, which is supportive for euro zone bonds,"
said DZ Bank derivatives market analyst Rene Arecht.
The risk has increased that euro zone inflation expectations
drop further and some wage data may already indicate that long
term expectations are 'de-anchoring', Praet told a Portuguese
newspaper on Monday.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Tom Heneghan)