* Greek two-year yields fall 140 bps

* Ten-year yield hit six-month low at 7.07 pct

* Euro zone finance ministers offer to unlock aid, debt relief

* Deal boosts risk sentiment

* Peripheral bond yields pulled lower with Greece

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, May 25 Greek government bond yields slid to six-month lows on Wednesday, dragging peripheral debt yields with them after euro zone finance ministers agreed to unlock new funds and gave their firmest offer yet of debt relief.

Yields on short-dated Greek government bonds tumbled more than 140 basis points to around 6.75 percent, their lowest in six months.

Greece's 10-year yield fell more than 30 bps to 7.07 percent, also a six-month low, while Greek stocks rallied more than 1 percent in early trade and outperformed the broader European equity market.

After talks that lasted into the small hours of Wednesday, Eurogroup ministers gave a nod to releasing 10.3 billion euros in new funds for Greece in recognition of fiscal reforms pushed through by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's leftist-led coalition.

But a bigger step was a deal by which the euro zone agreed to offer Athens debt relief in 2018, if necessary, to meet agreed criteria on its payments burden. That secured an agreement from the International Monetary Fund to again join the euro zone in funding the bailout of Greece.

"Markets had anticipated that there would be a deal today but it remains positive," said Antoine Bouvet, a rates strategist at Mizuho. "Also the possibility of protracted talks over the summer would have compounded the event risks in the weeks ahead, so a deal is positive on that front too."

The boost to risk sentiment from the Greek talks was evident in a rally in southern European bond yields.

Spanish and Italian 10-year yields fell to one-month lows at around 1.51 percent and 1.40 percent respectively.

Portuguese yields fell as much as 4.5 bps to a three-week low around 3.02 percent.

Analysts compared the fall in Greek and peripheral bond yields to what happened a year ago when protracted Greek debt talks triggered fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone and led to heavy selling in regional bond markets.

"The agreement between Greece and its creditors is positive for risk sentiment and in turn peripheral bond markets," said Rene Arecht, a derivatives market analyst at DZ Bank.

A thumbs-up from the Eurogroup could see the European Central Bank restore a waiver for Greek government bonds that could deliver cheaper funding to its troubled banks, and even make Athens's bonds eligible for quantitative easing.

Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets, said he expected the ECB, which meets next week, to give the green light to the reintroduction of the waiver.

"The ECB would also then need to discuss what the Eurogroup's deal might mean for possible eventual eligibility of Greek government bonds for purchase under the QE programme too," he said.

"However, since the most substantive debt relief measures will not come into play until 2018 at the earliest, the ECB's own debt sustainability analysis might be expected to preclude purchase of Greek debt before then." (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)