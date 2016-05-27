LONDON May 27 Short-dated Greek yields were set
on Friday for their biggest monthly fall since August after this
week's bailout deal with creditors and hopes the European
Central Bank would resume accepting the country's bonds for its
QE programme.
Euro zone bond yields fell broadly on the day, with German
10-year yields at 10-day lows after markets appeared to slightly
dial back expectations of a U.S. rate rise next month
.
Fears of a Greek default were averted by a May 25 agreement
which unlocks bailout loans, and came alongside a provisional
offer to help relieve the country's debt mountain.
After six months of uncertainty, the move spurred a sharp
fall in short-dated Greek yields, which for some time had been
higher than long yields - a so-called curve inversion that
reflects fears of default.
Greece's finance minister said on Thursday he hoped the deal
meant Athens could swiftly qualify for the ECB's quantitative
easing (QE) programme and that the central bank could soon
resume accepting Greek government bonds as collateral for
lending funds to Greek banks.
"In the short term, the prospects for the Greek bond market
are good," said Intesa Sanpaolo fixed income strategist Sergio
Capaldi.
Two-year yields rose a touch from six-month lows hit
immediately after the deal on Friday but have
declined 375 basis points this month and are on track for their
biggest decline since August 2015 when Athens agreed a third
bailout deal with lenders.
The Greek deal pushed down yields across the euro zone this
week and most markets extended those declines on Friday.
German Bund yields fell 3 bps to a 10-day trough of 0.12
percent and were set for their biggest monthly fall since
February.
Friday's falls came as oil prices slid below $50, tempering
optimism for a rebound in inflation, and comments from U.S.
policymakers suggesting the Fed is cautious about a rate hike
next month given uncertainty around Britain's June 23 referendum
on European Union membership.
Market expectations for a June hike, as measured by Fed Fund
futures prices, dropped to 26 percent versus 34 percent early on
Thursday, according to CME'S FedWatch.
Investors will now watch for upcoming U.S. consumer
sentiment data and a 1715 GMT speech from Fed Chair Janet
Yellen, that many reckon will strike a dovish note.
"The market is teeing up for her to slightly rein in
expectations (for a hike next month)," Rabobank strategist Lyn
Graham-Taylor said.
(Additional reporting by John Geddie and Dhara Ranasinghe;
Editing by Janet Lawrence)