LONDON Oct 5 Most euro zone government bond
yields rose to two-week highs in early Wednesday trade, with
investors on edge a day after a media report served as a
reminder that the massive European Central Bank asset purchases
would eventually be wound down.
The ECB has not discussed reducing the pace of its monthly
bond buying, a central bank media officer tweeted late on
Tuesday. That was a response to a Bloomberg article that cited
sources as saying the central bank would probably wind down its
bond buying gradually before ending quantitative easing.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose 4 basis points to minus
0.040 percent, its highest level in two weeks.
Across the euro zone, 10-year yields were 4-8 bps higher on
the day with Dutch, Finnish, Spanish and Italian yields also
hitting their highest levels in around two weeks.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)