LONDON Oct 5 Most euro zone government bond yields rose to two-week highs in early Wednesday trade, with investors on edge a day after a media report served as a reminder that the massive European Central Bank asset purchases would eventually be wound down.

The ECB has not discussed reducing the pace of its monthly bond buying, a central bank media officer tweeted late on Tuesday. That was a response to a Bloomberg article that cited sources as saying the central bank would probably wind down its bond buying gradually before ending quantitative easing.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose 4 basis points to minus 0.040 percent, its highest level in two weeks.

Across the euro zone, 10-year yields were 4-8 bps higher on the day with Dutch, Finnish, Spanish and Italian yields also hitting their highest levels in around two weeks. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)