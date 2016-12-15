PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Dec 15 Euro zone government bond yields rose sharply in early trading on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates in the world's largest economy and signalled a faster pace of hikes in 2017.
The increase in the federal funds rate to a range of between 0.50 percent and 0.75 percent late on Wednesday was widely expected. But the prospect of a brisker monetary tightening contributed to a sell-off in U.S. Treasury yields and stocks.
Euro zone government bond yields followed suit when trading opened in Europe on Thursday morning, with benchmark German 10-year bond yields rising 6 basis points to 0.36 percent .
Other euro zone equivalents rose more, with Italy's up 7 bps at 1.86 percent and Portugal's up 11 bps at 3.90 percent.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Atul Prakash)
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dollar bounces overnight but seen vulnerable to profit taking
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.