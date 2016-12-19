LONDON Dec 19 Italy's 10-year government bond
yield fell towards one-month lows in early Monday trade after
troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi made a last-ditch attempt
to raise 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) by year-end and avoid a
state bailout.
Monte dei Paschi said on Sunday it would offer new
shares for sale between Monday and Thursday to raise new funds.
The news bought some comfort to Italian government bond
markets, with 10-year bond yields falling 3.5 basis points to
1.88 percent, heading towards a one-month low hit
last week at around 1.77 percent.
Top-rated German Bund yields opened little changed on the
day at 0.32 percent.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)