LONDON Jan 6 Euro zone government bonds yields
edged higher in early trade on Friday and were set for the
biggest weekly rises in at least a month as investors bet
inflation in the region is picking up.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield, the benchmark in the single
currency bloc, was at 0.25 percent, up 0.5 basis
point on the day and about 5 bps higher this week - the first
weekly rise in a month.
French 10-year bond yields, up 1 bps at 0.81
percent, were set for their biggest weekly rise in almost two
months.
Data on Wednesday showed euro zone consumer prices rose more
than expected in December - 1.1 percent year-on-year, compared
with 0.6 percent the month before.
