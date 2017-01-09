BRIEF-MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP ANNOUNCES ALLOCATION OF TERM LOAN FACILITY
* MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP ANNOUNCES ALLOCATION OF TERM LOAN FACILITY
LONDON Jan 9 Germany's benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to a three-week high on Monday, with yields across the euro area edging higher as investors braced for a deluge of new bond supply this week.
Investors often push bond prices lower to make way for new supply and January tends to be one of the busiest months of the year for bond sales. The Netherlands, Austria, Germany and Italy are all scheduled to hold auctions this week.
The German 10-year Bund yield rose to 0.323 percent in early trade, up 2 basis points on the day and its highest level in three weeks. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 Wall Street advanced on Wednesday to push the Dow Jones Industrial Average across the 20,000 mark for the first time ever as solid earnings and optimism over President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives reawakened a post-election rally.
By Yashaswini Swamynathan, Rodrigo Campos and Chuck Mikolajczak