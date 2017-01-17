* British PM seen taking 'hard Brexit' line in speech

* But ECB meeting expected to shine light on dissent

* Some of bloc's policymakers calling for end to easing

* ECB bank lending and ZEW survey data due

By John Geddie

LONDON, Jan 17 Euro zone bond yields fell on Tuesday as investors fretted about the economic consequences of a 'hard Brexit', though an ECB meeting that could shine a light on divisions between policymakers kept falls in check.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will on Tuesday spell out her 12 priorities for upcoming divorce talks, which several newspapers said would include leaving the European Union's single market - a move that could do economic damage to both Britain and its continental partners.

But so far this year it has been surprisingly strong economic data and rebounding inflation expectations in the euro bloc that have mainly occupied the minds of investors, raising doubts as to how long a divided ECB - which meets on Thursday - can keep monetary easing in full flow.

Data from the ECB on Tuesday is expected to show bank loans to the private sector rising at the fastest pace since 2011, a trend that will strengthen the case of a minority of policymakers who are calling for an end to money printing.

January's ZEW survey of German investor sentiment will also be closely watched, with investors expecting the current conditions reading to top December's print, which was the highest since late 2015.

In December the ECB extended its bond purchase programme to late 2017, but with data from that month showing a sharp rise in inflation, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble called for an unwinding of easing.

And he is not alone. Minutes of the ECB's December meeting noted "a few members" rejected both proposals on the table to continue purchases beyond March.

"We expect that the ECB's preference will be to move to a 'wait and see' mode in the first half of this year to allow the package to work its way through the economy," RBC's global macro strategist Peter Schaffrik said.

"However, the reaction to December's euro area inflation data... shows the challenge that (ECB) President (Mario) Draghi faces in holding to that line in coming months."

German 10-year bond yields fell 4 basis points on Tuesday to 0.22 percent, between 2017's peak of 0.32 percent seen in the wake of the inflation data and a near two-month low of 0.16 percent struck on Jan. 2.

Most other euro zone yields were down around 4-5 bps.

The other issue analysts hope Draghi will address on Thursday is a drought in German and French bonds that some say is undoing some of the ECB's own stimulus and raising questions about the functioning of the financial system.

The cost of borrowing these bonds has risen to record highs this month, threatening to deprive investment funds of the collateral they need to raise money and guarantee their trading positions.

Some analysts see the ECB's bond-for-cash scheme, begun in December to allow banks to borrow ECB holdings of government bonds in return for cash, as flawed as it only allows central banks to lend bonds at existing market rates. (editing by John Stonestreet)