* British PM seen taking 'hard Brexit' line in speech
* But ECB meeting expected to shine light on dissent
* Some of bloc's policymakers calling for end to easing
* ECB bank lending and ZEW survey data due
By John Geddie
LONDON, Jan 17 Euro zone bond yields fell on
Tuesday as investors fretted about the economic consequences of
a 'hard Brexit', though an ECB meeting that could shine a light
on divisions between policymakers kept falls in check.
British Prime Minister Theresa May will on Tuesday spell out
her 12 priorities for upcoming divorce talks, which several
newspapers said would include leaving the European Union's
single market - a move that could do economic damage to both
Britain and its continental partners.
But so far this year it has been surprisingly strong
economic data and rebounding inflation expectations in the euro
bloc that have mainly occupied the minds of investors, raising
doubts as to how long a divided ECB - which meets on Thursday -
can keep monetary easing in full flow.
Data from the ECB on Tuesday is expected to show bank loans
to the private sector rising at the fastest pace since 2011, a
trend that will strengthen the case of a minority of
policymakers who are calling for an end to money printing.
January's ZEW survey of German investor sentiment will also
be closely watched, with investors expecting the current
conditions reading to top December's print, which was the
highest since late 2015.
In December the ECB extended its bond purchase programme to
late 2017, but with data from that month showing a sharp rise in
inflation, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble called for
an unwinding of easing.
And he is not alone. Minutes of the ECB's December meeting
noted "a few members" rejected both proposals on the table to
continue purchases beyond March.
"We expect that the ECB's preference will be to move to a
'wait and see' mode in the first half of this year to allow the
package to work its way through the economy," RBC's global macro
strategist Peter Schaffrik said.
"However, the reaction to December's euro area inflation
data... shows the challenge that (ECB) President (Mario) Draghi
faces in holding to that line in coming months."
German 10-year bond yields fell 4 basis points on Tuesday to
0.22 percent, between 2017's peak of 0.32 percent
seen in the wake of the inflation data and a near two-month low
of 0.16 percent struck on Jan. 2.
Most other euro zone yields were down around 4-5 bps.
The other issue analysts hope Draghi will address on
Thursday is a drought in German and French bonds that some say
is undoing some of the ECB's own stimulus and raising questions
about the functioning of the financial system.
The cost of borrowing these bonds has risen to record highs
this month, threatening to deprive investment funds of the
collateral they need to raise money and guarantee their trading
positions.
Some analysts see the ECB's bond-for-cash scheme, begun in
December to allow banks to borrow ECB holdings of government
bonds in return for cash, as flawed as it only allows central
banks to lend bonds at existing market rates.
