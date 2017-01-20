* Euro zone yields edge down before Trump inauguration

* Caution in world markets supports Bunds

* ECB's Coeure: stimulus won't last forever

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Jan 20 Borrowing costs in the euro area pulled further away from one-month highs on Friday, as caution crept in before Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president and a speech that may shed some light on his economic policies.

The European Central Bank's decision on Thursday to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy and play down a recent rise in inflation supported regional bond markets.

Monetary stimulus will not last forever, but it is still too early to discuss winding down the ECB's bond-purchase programme, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday .

Focus was shifting back to the United States, with safe-haven debt supported by trepidation before Trump's first speech as U.S. president.

"He's likely to talk about job creation and unifying the U.S. and we may have to wait a bit longer for details on economic measures," said Natixis fixed income strategist Cyril Regnat.

Ten-year bond yields in Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy and its benchmark issuer, fell 1 basis points to 0.29 percent. It hit a one-month high at 0.33 percent on Thursday, following comments from Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen a day earlier that signalled a path of steady rises for U.S. interest rates.

Other euro zone bond yields were down 1-2 bps on the day.

Since Trump's election win in November, bond yields have been pushed higher around the world by expectations that expansionist fiscal policies such as cutting taxes and increasing infrastructure spending would boost economic growth and inflation.

A rise in euro zone bond yields has lagged the rise in U.S. Treasury yields. The ECB's bond-buying scheme and political uncertainty before elections in the region this year have supported bond prices.

Still, investors are awaiting details on Trump's policies, with a rise in U.S. bond yields also pausing on Friday.

Societe Generale said expectations are based on three main policy areas: tax reform, infrastructure spending, and regulatory easing.

If Trump meets expectations on these areas, the selling in bond markets is likely to gather pace. Disappointment could lead to a covering of short positions in bond markets, the bank said.

"We expect the first 100 days of the new administration to be critical for the market to decide on which will prevail," it said in a note.

For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Larry King)