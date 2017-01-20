* German, U.S. yields rise before Trump inauguration
* Trump to make first speech as U.S. President
* ECB's Coeure: stimulus won't last forever
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
(Adds Italian bond yields, updates prices)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Jan 20 Euro zone government bond yields
hit one-month highs on Friday as investors, looking ahead to
Donald Trump's presidency, focused on prospects of stronger
economic growth and higher inflation.
Since Trump's election in November, bond yields have been
pushed higher around the world by expectations that expansionist
fiscal policies such as tax cuts and increased infrastructure
spending would boost the economy and inflation, keeping pressure
on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen reiterated on Thursday that the
central bank should continue to raise rates slowly or risk
harming the economic recovery.
"Trump has been talking very strongly about his desire to
invest heavily and deliver fiscal expansion," said Matt Cairns,
fixed income strategist at Rabobank. "Now we'll see what he has
to say as president and that could be clear soon."
Trump is preparing to sign executive actions on his first
day in the White House on Friday, taking opening steps to crack
down on immigration, build a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border and
roll back outgoing President Barack Obama's policies.
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield rose 6 basis points
to a one-month peak of 0.36 percent, having
reversed initial falls. German 30-year yields rose 7 bps to a
five-week high of 1.20 percent.
Among lower-rated euro zone countries, Italy's 10-year bond
yields hit a five-week high of 2.03 percent, 5 bps
higher on the day.
Other euro zone yields rose 4-7 bps. They had opened lower
as the European Central Bank's decision on Thursday to maintain
its ultra-easy monetary policy and some caution ahead of Trump's
inauguration supported bond markets.
But they were unable to sustain a rally in prices, which
move in the opposite direction to yields, as U.S. Treasuries
came under renewed selling pressure.
U.S. 10-year yields, pushed higher this week by
stronger-than-expected economic data and Yellen's rate comments,
climbed to a 2-1/2 week high of 2.51 percent.
A market gauge of long-term inflation expectations in the
euro zone -- the five-year, five-year breakeven forward rate --
briefly hit a one-month low just under 1.72 percent
.
That fall came a day after ECB President Mario Draghi played
down a recent rise in inflation in the single currency bloc.
Monetary stimulus will not last forever, but it is still too
early to discuss winding down the ECB's bond-purchase programme,
Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)