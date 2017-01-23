* Euro zone yields fall broadly on Trump speech

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices for close)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Jan 23 Italian government bond yields hit a six-week high on Monday, the eve of a Constitutional Court review of a disputed election law that that could affect the timing of the next election.

Italy's yields came off those highs as trading drew to a close, falling into the slipstream of a broad rally in euro zone debt after U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration speech on Friday injected uncertainty into world markets.

But there was still caution among investors before Tuesday's hearing in Rome. Italy has varying electoral laws for the upper and lower houses of parliament that President Sergio Matteralla says must be harmonised before a national vote can be held.

An unambiguous ruling offering a simple solution could open the way for an early ballot by June. A more convoluted reading would leave Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in charge until the legislature ends in early 2018.

Gentiloni took power last month after voters rejected constitutional reforms in a referendum, prompting Matteo Renzi to step down as premier and triggering calls from many party leaders for a snap election.

Italy's 10-year yield rose 3 basis points to around 2.06 percent, a six-week high, before pulling back to 1.99 percent. The gap over German yields hit 171 bps, its widest since early December. The Italian/Spanish 10-year yield spread touched 55 bps, around its widest levels in almost five years.

TRUMP UNEASE

Germany's 10-year yield fell 7 bps to 0.29 percent , well below Friday's one-month high of 0.36 percent after the tone of Trump's inauguration speech undermined optimism over the U.S. economic outlook.

Expectations Trump will deliver policies such as tax cuts and increased infrastructure spending that would boost the economy and inflation have on the whole pushed global bond yields higher since November's election.

But the dominant "America First" theme in Friday's inauguration speech has raised concern about the priority such policies will take, leading investors to rethink reflation trades.

"Even Treasury yields are down... as investors worry about protectionism and what a deeply unpopular president will mean for national unity and international diplomacy over the next four years," said City Index research director Kathleen Brooks.

Elsewhere, French yields briefly touched a one-year high at around 0.92 percent after France launched its first green bond, with a maturity of 22 years.

There was also focus on presidential elections this year after Benoit Hamon, a former Socialist government rebel, won the first round of a primary on Sunday.

The Socialists' final choice on Jan. 29 could have an impact on the election fortunes of the front-runners for the Elysee - conservative Francois Fillon, far-right leader Marine Le Pen and popular independent Emmanuel Macron.

Polls indicate Fillon is most likely to win if he faces Le Pen in a May 7 head-to-head run-off, but Macron is attracting large crowds to rallies and could upset the balance.

Spain also hired a group of banks to manage the sale of a new 10-year bond, Thomson Reuters news and data service IFR reported on Tuesday. (Editing by Mark Heinrich)