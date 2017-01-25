* Broad bond sell-off lifts Bund yields to 6-week high

* French 10-year bond yields at 1-year high

* Supply, stocks rally dents bond markets

* Italy Constitutional Court ruling on electoral law awaited

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Jan 25 German 10-year bond yields hit six-week highs and French peers scaled one-year peaks on Wednesday, as a rally in stock markets and new debt supply put bond markets on the back foot ahead of a ruling by Italy's top court on a disputed electoral law.

Germany sells 1 billion euros of 30-year bonds later in the day while the euro zone bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, is also expected to issued long-dated debt.

A sell-off in U.S. Treasuries overnight, as stock markets regained their shine on an improved outlook for corporate earnings, also dented the appeal of safe-haven bonds.

"We're back to the trend trade of stocks going higher and bond yields going higher, too," said Jean-Francois Robin, head of strategy at Natixis.

The 10-year Bund yield, the benchmark for borrowing costs in the euro area, rose 4 basis points to around 0.38 percent , its highest level in six weeks.

As euro zone bond yields rose 3-6 bps across the region, French bond yields climbed to a one-year high at 0.95 percent .

In Italy, focus was on the Constitutional Court's ruling on the legality of the country's latest electoral law, which could have implications for the timing of national elections.

The ruling is expected at around 1130 GMT.

An unambiguous verdict offering a simple solution to Italy's electoral tangle could open the way for an early ballot by June. A more nuanced, convoluted reading would almost certainly leave parliament in place until the legislature ends in early 2018.

Snap elections in Italy, the euro zone's third-biggest economy, would add to the list of countries in the bloc going to the polls this year that have put political risk firmly in the spotlight following anti-establishment votes that rocked the U.S. and UK last year.

Italy's 10-year bond yield rose 5 bps to 2.07 percent , a six-week high.

A stronger tone to economic data in the region this week has added to upward pressure on euro zone bond yields, with attention turning to Germany's closely watched Ifo business sentiment survey later on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, European Central Bank Executive Board Member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said the bank could start planning an exit from its unprecedented stimulus programme in a rare public discussion of ending the bond-buying scheme.

