LONDON Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell
to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls
suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron
would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second
round of presidential elections in May.
French yields dipped as low as 0.92 percent,
extending a fall seen last week after Macron formed an alliance
with centrist politician Francois Bayrou. That narrowed the gap
over top-rated German bond yields to around 72
basis points, its tightest level in just over a week.
A poll published on Sunday by Odoxa/Dentsu-Consulting showed
Macron, a former economy minister running without the support of
any traditional political party, would beat Le Pen in the runoff
with 61 percent of the vote, versus 39 percent for her.
