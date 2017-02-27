UPDATE 2-Hong Kong unveils plan to entice U.S. secondary listings
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting rights
(Repeats to more subscribers)
LONDON Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.
French yields dipped as low as 0.92 percent, extending a fall seen last week after Macron formed an alliance with centrist politician Francois Bayrou. That narrowed the gap over top-rated German bond yields to around 72 basis points, its tightest level in just over a week.
A poll published on Sunday by Odoxa/Dentsu-Consulting showed Macron, a former economy minister running without the support of any traditional political party, would beat Le Pen in the runoff with 61 percent of the vote, versus 39 percent for her. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting rights
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 Asking the German lower house to debate the euro zone's decision to give Greece a new credit lifeline could lead to market uncertainty, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
* Patriot One Technologies Inc announces upsize of previously announced special warrant financing to $4.0 million