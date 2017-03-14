Greek deal helps European shares rebound, but retailers continue slide
LONDON, March 14 Europe's benchmark German bond yield climbed to its highest level in 14 months on Tuesday, dragging up other euro zone equivalents in its wake, as nervousness around upcoming elections in the Netherlands and France appeared to recede.
A poll published on Monday showed Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's pro-business VVD party set to take 18 percent of Wednesday's vote, ahead of the 16 percent polled for Geert Wilders's anti-Muslim Freedom Party.
A local news report that France's Socialist ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls will ask voters to back centrist Emmanuel Macron was also seen denting the chances of far-right Marine Le Pen who polls show will falter in May's presidential run-off.
Meanwhile, data confirmed that Germany's annual inflation rate last month surpassed the European Central Bank's price stability target of just under 2 percent for the first time since September 2012.
"We just have now revised some of the political risks, and given the overall economic environment something like 50 basis points for 10-year Bund yields looks to be something of a new normal," DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz said.
German 10-year yields topped 0.50 percent for first time in 14 months, up 3 basis points on the day. Spanish 10-year yields hit their highest since November 2015 at 1.94 percent,, and Italian equivalents their highest since July 2015 at 2.41 percent. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
BERLIN A towering figure of post-war European politics, Helmut Kohl pushed through German reunification and was a driving force behind the creation of the euro during a 16-year reign as German chancellor that spanned the tumultuous final decades of the 20th century.
LONDON/NEW YORK, June 16 Global equities have recovered rapidly after tumbling this month as technology firms sold off, suggesting investors remain confident about the last of the Trump reflation trades but are taking a more discerning approach to stock-picking.