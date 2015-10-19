LONDON Oct 19 Euro zone yields rose on Monday
after Chinese growth data beat expectations and a top ECB
policymaker struck a note of caution about an extension to
Europe's quantitative easing scheme.
Chinese economic output in the July-September quarter was up
6.9 percent from the same quarter last year, just above
forecasts for a 6.8 percent rise. But it was the first time
growth has dipped below 7 percent since the financial crisis.
Weakening demand from China is exacerbating a decline in
commodity prices and global consumer price growth. In Europe,
this has led to another bout of deflation.
But ahead of the ECB's policy meeting on Wednesday,
governing council member Ewald Nowotny told a Polish newspaper
that it was too early to talk of an extension of its trillion
euro quantitative easing scheme. This appeared to be in contrast
to comments last week in which he said the bond-buying might be
broadened.
"The (ECB's) current programme is still in its infancy and
its full effect on the euro zone economy is still to be felt,"
said Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell.
"The governing council will thus prefer to wait for at least
until the mid-point of the current programme before committing
to an extension," he added, predicting such a move to be
announced in December.
German bond yields - the euro zone benchmark - rose 3 basis
points to 0.57 percent.
Most other euro zone yields were 1-3 basis points higher,
including Spain's after the country missed out on an expected
ratings upgrade.
Moody's decided to skip a review of the country's credit
rating on Friday, confounding expectations that the agency would
raise its rating to bring it in line with those of Standard &
Poor's and Fitch.
Greece was the only country to see yields fall on Monday
after its parliament approved an omnibus reform bill ahead of
the first review of the country's new bailout programme later
this month.
Inspectors from the European Commission, European Central
Bank, euro zone rescue fund and International Monetary Fund are
expected in Athens at the end of October to assess progress on
Greece's third financial rescue package.
Athens wants to conclude the review and recapitalise its
banks quickly, to secure fresh aid and talks on debt relief. But
it must first enact a long list of reforms as detailed in the
86-billion-euro ($97.6 billion) bailout plan.
Greek 10-year yields fell 9 basis points to 7.80 percent
.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)