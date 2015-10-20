(Updates prices)
By Marius Zaharia and John Geddie
LONDON Oct 20 German government bond yields hit
a three-week high late on Tuesday after an upbeat ECB lending
survey silenced some calls for the central bank to step up its
trillion-euro bond-buying programme.
Credit standards for euro zone companies eased more than
expected in the third quarter of 2015 as banks awash with
central bank money competed for customers, the ECB's survey
showed. That helped offset a
bigger-than-expected decline in German producer prices earlier
in the day.
With consumer prices also falling, the pressure on the ECB
to ease monetary policy further by boosting its quantitative
easing scheme is high, but the lending survey may have won it
some breathing space.
"For the ECB this is a key piece of information, which the
hawks will use perhaps to say 'wait a minute' to the doves who
want to beef up QE," said Martin van Vliet, senior rate
strategist at ING.
German 10-year yields - the euro zone
benchmark - were up 7 basis points on the day at 0.637 percent,
the highest level seen since Oct. 20. They fell as low as 0.55
percent after the earlier producer prices data.
All other euro zone bonds were up between 4-7 bps.
The ECB's Governing Council meets in Malta on Thursday and
markets expect President Mario Draghi to highlight a willingness
to act to boost inflation, but stop short of adjusting its
current 60 billion euros a month of asset purchases.
"QE continues to feed through the real economy," said
Christel Aranda-Hassel, director, European Economics at Credit
Suisse. "The ECB can steer clear from providing additional
measures just yet."
Nevertheless, the ECB is widely expected to act in coming
months. Many predict a supercharged QE scheme to be announced in
December.
Despite a rise of more than 10 basis points this month, the
most closely watched barometer of the market's inflation
expectations, the five-year, five-year breakeven forward
, remains below the ECB's target of just below 2
percent. The measure, which shows where markets expect 2025
forecasts to be in 2020, traded around 1.69 percent.
"Renewed global disinflationary pressures make it harder for
the ECB to achieve its target not just this year or next year
but in the medium term as well," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond
strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde became the latest
policymaker to suggest the ECB might extend or modify its QE
programme on Tuesday.
The ECB won't do that at its meeting on Thursday, according
to all but one of 20 euro money market traders polled by Reuters
on Monday. But 15 of them expected it to announce new measures
at a later date.
