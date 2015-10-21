* Most other euro zone yields lower on day
* Markets fear anti-austerity push from left
* Portugal stocks underperform broader market
By John Geddie
LONDON, Oct 21 Portuguese bond yields rose on
Wednesday after the Socialist party said it was ready to form a
government with the Communists and the Left Bloc, a coalition
that investors worry might ease back on austerity measures.
The head of the opposition Socialists Antonio Costa told
reporters after a meeting with the president on Tuesday that he
was serious about forming the leftist alliance that could
command a stable majority in parliament.
Caretaker premier Pedro Passos Coelho, whose centre-right
bloc won most votes in the Oct. 4 election but fell short of a
majority, said he still expected to be named prime minister.
The country's 10-year bond yields rose 6 basis
points in early trading to 2.48 percent, while most other euro
zone yields were slightly lower on the day, according to
Tradeweb data.
"There is an increased chance of a not very friendly market
outcome," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
"The two other parties on the left, other than the
Socialists, are both quite anti-austerity and you would think
the Socialists will have to give into some of their demands on
that front."
It was one of few major market jolts since the election
earlier this month, with many investors assuming that Portugal's
budget consolidation under EU rules will continue regardless of
the government that eventually takes office.
Costa has promised to respect budget rules while also
calling for some relaxation of austerity measures.
The prospect for an expansion of the European Central Bank's
trillion euro bond-buying scheme as the spectre of deflation
hangs over the bloc is also keeping market nerves in check.
Portugal's benchmark PSI-20 equity index was down
0.8 percent, slightly underperforming a 0.6 percent fall on the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.
A survey on Tuesday showing that bank lending across the
euro zone is starting to thaw appeared to give policymakers some
breathing space but investors are still expecting the ECB to
signal further stimulus measures at its meeting on Thursday.
German 10-year yields -- the euro zone benchmark -- were
unchanged on Wednesday at 0.62 percent, having
risen sharply on Tuesday after the survey was released.
Tuesday's sell-off should bode well for a sale of German
two-year bonds on Wednesday, with yields now above the ECB's
deposit rate of -0.25 percent for the first time in a month.
"The outright correction yesterday provides a welcome
concession ahead of the auction," said Commerzbank in a note.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine
Evans)