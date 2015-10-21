* Most other euro zone yields lower on day

By John Geddie

LONDON, Oct 21 Portuguese bond yields rose on Wednesday after the Socialist party said it was ready to form a government with the Communists and the Left Bloc, a coalition that investors worry might ease back on austerity measures.

The head of the Socialists, Antonio Costa, told reporters after seeing the president on Tuesday that he was serious about forming a leftist alliance that could command a stable majority in parliament. Portugal's Communists said on Wednesday they were ready to back a government with the Socialists.

Investors had been hoping the centre-right bloc, which won the most votes in the Oct. 4 election but fell short of a majority, could arrange informal support from the Socialists that would allow them to rule in a minority government.

Caretaker premier Pedro Passos Coelho of the centre-right said on Tuesday that he still expected to be named prime minister again.

Portugal's 10-year bond yields rose 3 basis points to 2.46 percent on Wednesday. Most other euro zone yields fell around 6 bps, according to Tradeweb data.

Portuguese stocks also fell, by 1.6 percent, underperforming a 0.1 percent fall on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.

"There is an increased chance of a not-very-friendly market outcome," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor. "The two other parties on the left, other than the Socialists, are both quite anti-austerity, and you would think the Socialists will have to give into some of their demands on that front."

There have been few major market jolts since the election earlier this month, a calm that strategists say has to do with an assumption that all governments will adhere to EU budget rules. Costa has promised to respect the rules while also calling for some relaxation of austerity measures.

With the threat of deflation hanging over the euro, the prospect for an expansion of the European Central Bank's trillion-euro bond-buying scheme was also keeping market nerves in check.

A survey on Tuesday showing that bank lending across the euro zone was starting to thaw appeared to give policymakers some breathing space, but investors still expect the ECB to signal further stimulus measures at its meeting on Thursday.

German 10-year yields - the euro zone benchmark - were 5 basis points lower on Wednesday at 0.57 percent, having touched 0.63 percent during Tuesday's sell-off.

The sell-off appeared to shore up demand for Germany's sale of 3.361 billion euros of two-year bonds on Wednesday.