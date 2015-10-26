(Updates throughout)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Oct 26 Portuguese bond yields rose on
Monday after the opposition Socialists pledged to topple the
government in a no-confidence vote, with political instability
seen as potential setback in Lisbon's path to recovery.
Expectations that the ECB may roll out new stimulus measures
in December pushed yields lower across the euro zone, but the
move could not be sustained in Portugal, where the Socialists
said the president had created "an unnecessary political crisis"
by nominating Pedro Passos Coelho as prime minister.
Passos Coelho was named prime minister on Thursday after his
centre-right coalition won the most votes in the national
election but lost its majority in parliament, which swung to
leftist parties.
The Socialists, led by Antonio Costa, have been trying to
form their own coalition government with the hard left
Communists and Left Bloc, both of which want to end the
centre-right's Brussels-praised austerity policies.
Ten-year Portuguese yields were up 6 basis
points at 2.44 percent as most euro zone yields were flat or a
touch lower.
"The uncertainty whether the proposed minority government
will be tolerated by the parliament had a negative impact on the
country's bonds," said Alexander Aldinger, senior analyst at
Bayerische Landesbank.
Yields in Spain and Italy held
near their lowest in half a year.
In Germany, the Bund showed it was still struggling to break
below 0.50 percent, which has been the lower bound of a 15 basis
points range for the past two months.
"The reason why Bund yields are not falling as much as the
others is ... the major sell-off in spring. It is a
psychological barrier for investors," said Felix Herrmann, a
market strategist at DZ Bank.
Bund yields hit a record low 0.05 percent in April, just
over a month after the ECB began its trillion-euro quantitative
easing (QE) programme. Most in the market were betting they
would turn negative.
But when a tiny uptick in price growth surprised the market,
some investors took profits. An initial minor rise in yields
snowballed into a widespread sell-off; the bond coupons were not
enough to compensate for the loss in face value.
Many investors suffered double-digit percent capital losses
on their Bund investments in May. Traders now say investors are
generally reducing their Bund positions when yields approach
0.50 percent.
Bunds are generally seen benefiting less than other euro
zone bonds from any additional ECB bond-buying stimulus.
"I am not sure if for Bund yields it would make any
difference, because more QE is bullish but at the same time you
have a very positive reaction in the risk space and that tends
to be bearish," said Vincent Chaigneau, global head of rates and
FX strategy at Societe Generale.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)