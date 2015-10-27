LONDON Oct 27 Euro zone bond yields tracked oil prices lower on Tuesday, with Cyprus the only country bucking the trend as it prepared to sell its third bond since its international bailout in 2013.

The latest slump in crude, which is dampening the outlook for consumer price growth around the globe, comes as central banks, including the European Central Bank, signal further monetary easing to come.

Peter Praet, the ECB's chief economist, said there were "no taboos" in finding ways to push up euro zone inflation, as speculation rises that it may supercharge its bond-buying scheme or cut rates further into negative territory.

Investors are also waiting to see whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will play down the prospect of raising rates in December when its latest policy meeting concludes on Wednesday, while the Bank of Japan could signal further easing on Friday.

"We reckon that we are at the beginning of a new wave of global monetary easing that was kicked off by the ECB last week ," said RBC's chief European macro strategist Peter Schaffrik.

While the prospects of further easing, alongside a third week of oil price losses, pushed yields on 10-year German bonds below the psychologically significant 0.50 percent level, Cyprus defied the broader trend as it started the sale of a new 10-year bond.

The Mediterranean island is offering holders of three series of outstanding bonds the opportunity to exchange them for the new issue on Tuesday.

The new bond, which will mark the longest point on its curve, is expected to price at a yield of around 4.5 percent - the second highest in the bloc behind Greece. Yields on Cyprus' seven-year bonds rose 7 basis points ahead of the sale as investors made room in their portfolios for the supply.

The Netherlands and Italy are also selling debt on Tuesday.

Investors will also be keeping an eye out for a series of U.S. economic data, including durable goods, due later on Tuesday for signs of weakness that may hand policymakers an excuse to maintain loose monetary conditions.

German 10-year yields - the euro zone benchmark - were 1 bps lower on the day at 0.49 percent, pushing into territory where investors have shown restraint in recent months with the memory of May's painful sell-off fresh in their minds.

All other euro zone yields were down by a similar amount, apart from Cyprus. (Editing by Gareth Jones)