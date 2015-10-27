* Oil prices extend losses into third week

By John Geddie

LONDON, Oct 27 Euro zone bond yields followed oil prices lower on Tuesday, with Cyprus one of few countries bucking the trend as it sold its third bond since its international bailout in 2013.

The latest slump in crude, which is holding down consumer prices around the world, comes as central banks, including the European Central Bank, signal further monetary easing to come.

Peter Praet, the ECB's chief economist, said there were "no taboos" in finding ways to push up euro zone inflation, as speculation rises that it may expand or extend its bond-buying scheme or lower interest rates further into negative territory.

Investors are also waiting to see whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will play down the prospect of raising rates in December when its latest policy meeting concludes on Wednesday. The Bank of Japan may also signal further easing on Friday.

"We reckon that we are at the beginning of a new wave of global monetary easing that was kicked off by the ECB last week," said RBC's chief European macro strategist, Peter Schaffrik.

The prospect of further easing, along with a third week of falling oil prices, pushed yields on German Bunds below the psychologically significant 0.50 percent level. But Cyprus defied the broader trend as it sold a new 10-year bond.

The Mediterranean island offered holders of three series of outstanding bonds the opportunity to exchange them for the new issue on Tuesday. It sold 1 billion euros with an average yield of 4.5 percent.

The yield was the second highest in the bloc behind Greece. Yields on Cyprus' seven-year bonds rose 5 basis points to 3.52 percent as investors made room in their portfolios for the supply.

German 10-year yields - the euro zone benchmark - were 5 bps lower on the day at 0.45 percent. That was their lowest level since May and took them into territory where investors have shown restraint in recent months, with the memory of May's painful sell-off fresh in their minds.

Most other euro zone yields fell similar amount. An exception was Portugal, where Socialists have pledged to topple the government in a no-confidence vote, and Greece, after a German newspaper report that it has not made sufficient reforms to receive its first tranche of bailout aid.

Portuguese and Greek yields were up 3 bps and 14 bps, respectively, at 2.48 percent and 7.78 percent . (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Larry King)