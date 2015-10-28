LONDON Oct 28 Bund yields held around their
lowest in almost six months on Wednesday, with an auction of up
to 3 billion euros of 10-year German debt to offer clues of how
strong demand is below the psychological barrier of 0.50
percent.
With the memory of a painful May sell-off fresh in
investors' minds, top-rated Bunds struggled to break past that
level in recent months even during when German stocks
were losing heavy ground.
But signals from European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi that rate cuts are back in the policymakers' toolkit and
that more bond-buying might arrive in December seem to have
given investors enough courage to test those waters again.
Bund yields were little changed at 0.45
percent, near their lowest since early May.
"We thought that 50 basis points would be the lower bound of
the Bund range for longer, but they broke below and this has to
do with the market expecting more quantitative easing and more
negative deposit rates," KBC strategist Piet Lammens said.
"We still hesitate to favour lower yields, they are already
very low."
The last time Bunds traded at those levels, they were
half-way on a sharp retreat from near zero to above 1 percent.
That sell-off was caused by a swift reversal of bets that
10-year yields would turn negative soon after the ECB launched
its current trillion euro quantitative easing programme.
With the market almost unanimous in that view, a temporary
uptick in inflation saw investors scrambling to reduce Bund
positions, and the sell-off spiralled out of control. Many
suffered double-digit losses during that episode.
Analysts say that experience may hurt demand at the auction,
although its small size and upcoming debt repayments may help to
ensure a smooth sale.
Recent auctions of long-term German debt have failed to
attract enough demand to cover the amount on offer, a phenomenon
that usually occurs when investors do not see yields falling any
further from their level just before the sale.
At the other end of the spectrum, Portugal's president
accepted on Tuesday the line-up of a new minority government
that will be sworn in on Friday. That starts the countdown on
persuading the opposition-dominated parliament to accept its
programme or face the collapse of the cabinet.
Ten-year Portuguese yields were flat at 2.47
percent, having risen more than 20 basis points from the lows
hit in the aftermath of last week's ECB meeting.
Across the Atlantic, the Federal Reserve was expected to
keep U.S. interest rates unchanged. Investors are sceptical that
it can tighten policy this year at all in the face of slowing
economies and stubbornly low inflation worldwide.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Larry King)