LONDON Oct 29 Euro zone bond yields rose on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve threw the door open to raising interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade in December.

At the conclusion of their two-day meeting on Wednesday, the committee tasked with setting monetary policy for the world's largest economy downplayed recent global financial market turmoil and said the U.S. labour market was still healing despite a slower pace of job growth.

An overt reference to a further assessment on rates before the end of this year really surprised investors with markets now pricing in a 43 percent possibility that a long-awaited hike comes in December.

When European markets opened, German 10-year yields -- the bloc's benchmark -- climbed 3 basis point to 0.47 percent , as did most other euro zone equivalents.

Moves were modest compared to those seen in U.S. Treasury yields which rose 6 bps on Wednesday, with the European Central Bank also hinting it may supercharge its asset purchase programme and/or cut interest rates in December.

But some strategists argue that if the Fed acts in December, it could make it less likely that the ECB steps in.

"While the Fed decision directly impacts the US curve, it also feeds strongly into the euro curve as the ECB decision in December is also not independent of the expected Fed course (Fed hike means weaker euro and less need for ECB to cut)," Commerzbank analyst Benjamin Schroeder said.

Both decisions are likely to be data-dependant with prints from either side of the Atlantic likely to hold focus on Thursday.

First comes third quarter growth results from the United States at 1230 GMT, followed by preliminary inflation data from Europe's largest economy Germany at 1300 GMT.

On the latter, economists polled by Reuters expect inflation at -0.1 percent, a rise on the -0.2 percent seen in September, but still far below the ECB's target of just below 2 percent.

Another talking point for investors is a report that Germany is considering scrapping its goal of a balanced budget next year due to the costs of coping with a record influx of refugees -- a move that would normally put upward pressure on yields.

But this is merely a sideshow to the prospect of further central bank stimulus.

Three key ECB policymakers said on Tuesday that the central bank has a duty to use all instruments in its toolbox, including a deposit rate cut, to achieve its inflation target. (Editing by Toby Chopra)