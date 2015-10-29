(Updates prices, adds comment, German regional inflation data)

By John Geddie

LONDON Oct 29 Euro zone bond yields rose on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve threw the door open to raising interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade in December.

In Germany, regional data showed annual inflation looked set to head back into positive territory in October but remain ultra low, leaving expectations for more European Central Bank stimulus intact.

At the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve downplayed recent global financial market turmoil and said the U.S. labour market was still healing despite a slower pace of job growth.

An overt reference to a further assessment on rates before the end of this year surprised investors with markets now pricing in a 43 percent possibility that a long-awaited hike comes in December.

"In its statement ...the Fed has more clearly signalled a year-end lift-off," said Norbert Wuthe, senior analyst at Bayerische Landesbank.

German 10-year yields, the euro zone benchmark, rose 2 basis point to 0.46 percent, as did most other euro zone equivalents.

Moves were modest compared to those seen in U.S. Treasury yields which rose 6 bps on Wednesday, with the European Central Bank also hinting it may supercharge its asset purchase programme and/or cut interest rates in December.

But some strategists argue that if the Fed acts in December, it could make it less likely that the ECB steps in.

"While the Fed decision directly impacts the U.S. curve, it also feeds strongly into the euro curve as the ECB decision in December is also not independent of the expected Fed course," Commerzbank analyst Benjamin Schroeder said.

"Fed hike means weaker euro and less need for ECB to cut."

Another talking point for investors is a report that Germany is considering scrapping its goal of a balanced budget next year due to the costs of coping with a record influx of refugees -- a move that would normally put upward pressure on yields.

But this is merely a sideshow to the prospect of further central bank stimulus.

Three key ECB policymakers said on Tuesday that the central bank has a duty to use all instruments in its toolbox, including a deposit rate cut, to achieve its inflation target.

Italy paid the lowest borrowing cost ever on a new five-year bond at an auction on Thursday, the day after yields on its six-month bill fell below zero for the first time in history. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)