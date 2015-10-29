* Two-year U.S/German yield gap 104 bps, widest since 2007
* Markets see 50-50 chance of U.S. rate hike in December
* German CPI turns positive but still low
LONDON, Oct 29 The gap between short-dated bond
yields in Germany and the United States reached its widest in
nearly nine years on Thursday, reflecting the divergence of
monetary policy on both sides of the Atlantic.
At the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, the
U.S. Federal Reserve opened the door to the first rate hike for
nearly a decade in December.
A week ago, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
hinted the bank may supercharge its trillion euro asset purchase
programme and/or cut interest rates in December.
Data on Thursday showed annual inflation in Germany, the
eurozone's largest economy, turning positive in October but
nonetheless remaining ultra-low, keeping up the pressure on
Draghi to ease policy further.
The diverging outlooks were clear in the difference between
two-year U.S. bond yields and their German
counterparts, which at 104 basis points was its
widest since early 2007.
Yields were higher in Europe as the inflation data in
Germany was not as weak as feared. But they could not match the
overall rise in the United States, where the market was
particularly surprised by the Fed's overt reference to a
decision on rates before the end of this year.
Fed funds futures now see a 50-50 probability of a rate hike
in December, whereas before the meeting the odds did not exceed
50 percent before March.
"This statement leaves open the door for an initial rate
hike at the December meeting, although should data remain softer
in the year's last quarter, clearly the hike could be pushed off
until early-2016," said Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief
investment officer of fundamental fixed income.
"We would place a rough probability of just over 50 percent
for an initial rate hike at the Fed's December meeting."
German 10-year yields, the euro zone benchmark, rose 8 basis
points to 0.52 percent, as did most other euro
zone equivalents.
GAME THEORY
For the moment, most of the biggest financial institutions
are maintaining their calls for easing in the eurozone at the
end of the year, but some strategists argue that if the Fed acts
in December, it could make it less likely that the ECB steps in.
"While the Fed decision directly impacts the U.S. curve, it
also feeds strongly into the euro curve as the ECB decision in
December is also not independent of the expected Fed course,"
Commerzbank analyst Benjamin Schroeder said.
"A Fed hike means a weaker euro and less need for the ECB to
cut."
Most top banks have not changed their year-end forecasts for
euro/dollar on the grounds that the Fed statement has not made a
major difference to the outlook.
"We have been dollar bulls for sometime now and given what
the Fed has said yesterday, the monetary policy divergence story
comes back, for a last hurrah perhaps," said Viraj Patel,
currency strategist at ING.
"We are still looking for parity sometime in the second
quarter of next year, but that is likely to be driven by the
ECB, which has made it very clear they do not want a strong
currency."
The euro last traded at $1.0969.
Another talking point for investors is a report that Germany
is considering scrapping its goal of a balanced budget next year
due to the costs of coping with a record influx of refugees -- a
move that would normally put upward pressure on yields.
But this is merely a sideshow when set against the prospect
of further central bank stimulus.
Three key ECB policymakers said on Tuesday the central bank
has a duty to use all instruments in its toolbox, including a
deposit rate cut, to achieve its inflation target of close to
but just below 2 percent.
Italy paid the lowest borrowing cost ever on a new five-year
bond at an auction on Thursday, the day after yields on its
six-month bill fell below zero for the first time in history.
