* Euro zone yields lower after ECB's Draghi stresses need to
act Strategists say easing message back in focus
* Upcoming U.S. jobs data keeps investors cautious
(Recasts with move in Portuguese yields)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Nov 4 Portuguese government bond yields
fell sharply on Wednesday amid signs that talks between
opposition parties have stalled a week before a vote in which
they promised to join forces and topple the minority government.
Euro zone yields were broadly lower after European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi reiterated late on Tuesday that the
central bank would assess the degree of monetary policy
accommodation next month and remains ready and willing to act.
The focus in bond markets turned to Portugal, where the
yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond
fell almost 8 basis points to 2.50 percent, outperforming German
Bund yields which fell 2 basis points to 0.56 percent.
The move in Portuguese bond yields followed news late on
Tuesday that Portugal's opposition Socialists were still trying
to reach an agreement with two other left-wing parties for a
majority-backed coalition.
Parliament will debate the centre-right government's policy
programme next Monday before a vote on Tuesday or Wednesday,
which could bring down the new government if it is rejected.
Analysts say the latest political signals suggested that the
political uncertainty in Portugal may soon ease a month after
its inconclusive general elections. Investors are concerned that
Lisbon's unstable political scene would block or delay vital
structural reforms aimed at boosting the country's nascent
recovery from recession and a debt crisis.
Both the centre-right and the Socialists say they plan to
work under strict European Union budget rules, but the two
smaller leftist parties, the Left Bloc and the Communists, have
anti-austerity ideals.
"Portugal is the outperformer today and press reports from
there suggest the political situation is not as terrible as
anticipated a few weeks ago," said Martin van Vliet, a senior
rates strategist at ING.
Nomura's euro zone economist Lefteris Farmakis said "the
most rational expectation" was a left-wing coalition government
or a minority Socialist government supported by the two small
parties on the left.
"I don't think yields will blow out to systemic levels if
such a government comes into power," Farmakis said.
"It will be an unstable government but there will be some
sort of fiscal control as Portugal is still under enhanced
surveillance by the European Commission and the Socialist party
says they want to respect Portugal's international commitments."
ECB SUPPORT
For the broader euro zone debt market, ECB monetary policy
remained a key driver.
Expectations of additional easing have ebbed since the ECB
meeting two weeks ago, when Draghi hinted the ECB's 1 trillion
euro bond-buying quantitative easing scheme could be expanded or
extended, and re-opened the door to further rate cuts.
In various interviews since that meeting, ECB policymakers
have been more guarded, with some urging caution after some
forecast-beating economic readings.
But, pointing to the downside risks to the bloc's growth and
inflation prospects stemming from a brewing emerging markets
crisis, Draghi reiterated that the degree of monetary policy
accommodation would be re-examined at the next meeting.
"Draghi is back to the communication we have seen in the
last press conference meaning the chances for additional QE are
very much there, and that has led to a good opening this
morning," Natixis' head of strategy Jean-Francois Robin said.
Italian and Spanish yields were 4-5 bps lower at 1.51
percent and 1.70 percent,
respectively.
(Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Dominic Evans)