* Euro zone yields lower after ECB's Draghi stresses need to
act Strategists say easing message back in focus
* Upcoming U.S. jobs data keeps investors cautious
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Nov 4 Portuguese government bond yields
fell sharply on Wednesday amid signs that talks between
opposition parties have stalled a week before a vote in which
they promised to join forces and topple the minority government.
The broader euro zone bond market saw yields bounce off the
day's lows after upbeat U.S. data lifted expectations for a rise
in U.S. interest rates sooner rather than later.
In Portugal, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government
bond fell 6 basis points to 2.52 percent.
Portuguese bonds outperformed most of their euro zone peers.
German 10-year Bund yields - the benchmark in Europe - were up 1
basis point at about 0.58 percent.
The move in Portuguese yields followed news late on Tuesday
that the opposition Socialists and two other left-wing parties
were running out of time in talks to reach an agreement for a
majority-backed coalition.
Parliament will debate the new centre-right government's
policy programme next Monday before a vote on Tuesday or
Wednesday, which could bring down the new government if it is
rejected. But the Socialist have said they would not vote it
down without a viable left-wing alternative in place.
Analysts say the latest political signals suggested that the
political uncertainty in Portugal may soon ease a month after an
inconclusive election.
Investors are concerned that Lisbon's unstable political
scene would block or delay vital structural reforms aimed at
boosting the nascent recovery from a debt crisis.
Both the centre-right and the Socialists say they plan to
work under strict European Union budget rules, but the two
smaller leftist parties, the Left Bloc and the Communists, have
anti-austerity ideals.
"Portugal is the outperformer today and press reports from
there suggest the political situation is not as terrible as
anticipated a few weeks ago," said Martin van Vliet, a senior
rates strategist at ING.
Nomura's euro zone economist Lefteris Farmakis said "the
most rational expectation" was a left-wing coalition government
or a minority Socialist government supported by the two small
parties on the left.
"I don't think yields will blow out to systemic levels if
such a government comes into power," Farmakis said.
"It will be an unstable government but there will be some
sort of fiscal control as Portugal is still under enhanced
surveillance by the European Commission and the Socialist party
says they want to respect Portugal's international commitments."
Euro zone yields opened the day broadly lower after European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi reiterated late on Tuesday
that the central bank would assess the degree of monetary policy
accommodation next month and remains ready and willing to act.
But yields edged back up after the U.S. ADP National
Employment Report showed private employers added 182,000 jobs in
October, a touch above economists' expectations. Other data
showed the U.S. services sector grew faster in October.
Fed chief Janet Yellen said a December lift-off in rates was
a live possibility, but no decision had been made.
(Additional reporting by John Geddie)