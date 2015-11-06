(Updates prices, adds new comment)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON Nov 6 German Bund yields held near to
their highest in two weeks on Friday before U.S. jobs data that
may have a decisive impact on expectations about the chances of
a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month.
With the European Central Bank tipped to opt for more
monetary stimulus in the euro area, a strong U.S. non-farm
payrolls report could highlight a growing divergence in policy
among major central banks.
Yields across the euro zone were little changed, with the
benchmark 10-year Bund yield down 1 basis point at 0.59 percent,
a tad below two-week highs hit on Thursday.
"If we get a strong payrolls report today, it will highlight
the diverging policies between the Fed and ECB," RIA Capital
Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.
"So even if we get a strong report, the impact on Bunds will
be limited and the spread between U.S. Treasuries and Bunds will
continue to widen short term."
Economists polled by Reuters forecast non-farm payrolls
increasing 180,000 in October, well above the 139,000 jobs per
month average for August and September. The data is released at
1330 GMT.
With speeches from several Fed officials, including Chair
Janet Yellen, suggesting a low bar for a December rate rise,
economists say job gains above 150,000 in October and November
would be sufficient for the Fed to lift rates from near zero.
"If there's no major disappointment on the payrolls number
it looks like a Fed rate hike in December is very likely," said
DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.
Talk that the Fed could hike rates in December pushed
two-year U.S. Treasury yields to their highest level in 4-1/2
years on Thursday, pushing the gap with two-year yields in
Germany to its widest level in nine years.
The dollar index hit a three-month high on Friday in another
sign that investors are ramping up rate hike expectations.
Elsewhere, the Greek parliament on Friday approved a bill of
reforms prescribed by international lenders.
Greece needs to legislate a series of reforms to pass the
first review of a new bailout it signed up to earlier this year.
Benchmark 10-year Greek yields were flat at 7.80 percent.
DZ Bank's Lenz said next week could bring volatility to euro
zone debt markets, with focus turning to Portugal.
Portugal's parliament will debate the new centre-right
government's policy programme next Monday before a vote on
Tuesday or Wednesday, which could bring down the government if
it is rejected.
"Next week could be quite volatile regarding Portugal and I
am especially concerned about that," Lenz said.
