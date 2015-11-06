(Updates prices, adds new comment)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON Nov 6 German Bund yields held near to their highest in two weeks on Friday before U.S. jobs data that may have a decisive impact on expectations about the chances of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month.

With the European Central Bank tipped to opt for more monetary stimulus in the euro area, a strong U.S. non-farm payrolls report could highlight a growing divergence in policy among major central banks.

Yields across the euro zone were little changed, with the benchmark 10-year Bund yield down 1 basis point at 0.59 percent, a tad below two-week highs hit on Thursday.

"If we get a strong payrolls report today, it will highlight the diverging policies between the Fed and ECB," RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

"So even if we get a strong report, the impact on Bunds will be limited and the spread between U.S. Treasuries and Bunds will continue to widen short term."

Economists polled by Reuters forecast non-farm payrolls increasing 180,000 in October, well above the 139,000 jobs per month average for August and September. The data is released at 1330 GMT.

With speeches from several Fed officials, including Chair Janet Yellen, suggesting a low bar for a December rate rise, economists say job gains above 150,000 in October and November would be sufficient for the Fed to lift rates from near zero.

"If there's no major disappointment on the payrolls number it looks like a Fed rate hike in December is very likely," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.

Talk that the Fed could hike rates in December pushed two-year U.S. Treasury yields to their highest level in 4-1/2 years on Thursday, pushing the gap with two-year yields in Germany to its widest level in nine years.

The dollar index hit a three-month high on Friday in another sign that investors are ramping up rate hike expectations.

Elsewhere, the Greek parliament on Friday approved a bill of reforms prescribed by international lenders.

Greece needs to legislate a series of reforms to pass the first review of a new bailout it signed up to earlier this year.

Benchmark 10-year Greek yields were flat at 7.80 percent.

DZ Bank's Lenz said next week could bring volatility to euro zone debt markets, with focus turning to Portugal.

Portugal's parliament will debate the new centre-right government's policy programme next Monday before a vote on Tuesday or Wednesday, which could bring down the government if it is rejected.

"Next week could be quite volatile regarding Portugal and I am especially concerned about that," Lenz said. (Editing by Angus MacSwan)