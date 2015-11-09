LONDON Nov 9 Portuguese government bond yields hit a 10-week high on Monday after leftist parties reached agreement on forming an alternative government to try to oust the centre-right in a vote this week.

Investors fear that a deal struck late Friday between the Left Bloc, Communist and Socialist parties -- which together hold a majority in parliament -- could endanger a timid economic recovery and see reforms imposed to escape a debt crisis rejected.

Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho acknowledged his government could fall ahead of the vote on its legislative programme on Tuesday or Wednesday which it stands to lose.

There was also political uncertainty in neighbouring Spain, where Catalan separatists are expected to approve on Monday in the regional parliament a motion saying the process to disconnect the northeastern region from Spain has started.

The declaration, which includes a call for a partial renegotiation of the region's debt to free up cash, is likely to trigger more political fallout on the issue ahead of a national election on Dec 20.

Portuguese 10-year yields rose 10 basis points to 2.78 percent, the highest level seen Sept. 2. Spanish equivalents were up 7 bps at a six-week high of 1.98 percent .

"Markets had not fully priced in this scenario in Portugal so that's why you are seeing this reaction," said Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell.

"The Catalan independence movement has been priced into Spanish bonds for quite some time but if the independence rhetoric is stepped up it could weigh on markets."

Some strategists said the political upheaval in Portugal had raised the prospect of a ratings downgrade from DBRS on Friday - a move that would mean Lisbon's debt would no longer be eligible for purchase under the ECB's quantitative easing scheme.

In order to qualify for QE, the ECB demands that the best rating assigned by either Moody's, Standard & Poor's, Fitch or DBRS is investment grade, or a country is compliant with a bailout scheme. DBRS is the only of the four to currently have an investment grade rating at BBB (low) with a stable trend.

Commerzbank said it was a "low probability but high impact risk".

German bond yields -- the bloc's benchmark -- steadied after bumper U.S. jobs data led to a sharp rise on Friday.

Ten-year yields held just above 0.70 percent, close to the eight-week high hit on Friday, after the data increased expectations the Federal Reserve could hike rates in December and eased pressure on the ECB to provide more stimulus. (editing by John Stonestreet)