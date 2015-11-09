LONDON Nov 9 Portuguese government bond yields
hit a 10-week high on Monday after leftist parties reached
agreement on forming an alternative government to try to oust
the centre-right in a vote this week.
Investors fear that a deal struck late Friday between the
Left Bloc, Communist and Socialist parties -- which together
hold a majority in parliament -- could endanger a timid economic
recovery and see reforms imposed to escape a debt crisis
rejected.
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho acknowledged his
government could fall ahead of the vote on its legislative
programme on Tuesday or Wednesday which it stands to lose.
There was also political uncertainty in neighbouring Spain,
where Catalan separatists are expected to approve on Monday in
the regional parliament a motion saying the process to
disconnect the northeastern region from Spain has started.
The declaration, which includes a call for a partial
renegotiation of the region's debt to free up cash, is likely to
trigger more political fallout on the issue ahead of a national
election on Dec 20.
Portuguese 10-year yields rose 10 basis points to 2.78
percent, the highest level seen Sept. 2. Spanish
equivalents were up 7 bps at a six-week high of 1.98 percent
.
"Markets had not fully priced in this scenario in Portugal
so that's why you are seeing this reaction," said Mizuho
strategist Peter Chatwell.
"The Catalan independence movement has been priced into
Spanish bonds for quite some time but if the independence
rhetoric is stepped up it could weigh on markets."
Some strategists said the political upheaval in Portugal had
raised the prospect of a ratings downgrade from DBRS on Friday -
a move that would mean Lisbon's debt would no longer be eligible
for purchase under the ECB's quantitative easing scheme.
In order to qualify for QE, the ECB demands that the best
rating assigned by either Moody's, Standard & Poor's, Fitch or
DBRS is investment grade, or a country is compliant with a
bailout scheme. DBRS is the only of the four to currently have
an investment grade rating at BBB (low) with a stable trend.
Commerzbank said it was a "low probability but high impact
risk".
German bond yields -- the bloc's benchmark -- steadied after
bumper U.S. jobs data led to a sharp rise on Friday.
Ten-year yields held just above 0.70 percent,
close to the eight-week high hit on Friday, after the data
increased expectations the Federal Reserve could hike rates in
December and eased pressure on the ECB to provide more stimulus.
(editing by John Stonestreet)