* Portugal yields set for biggest daily rise since mid-July

* Leftist parties join forces, agree to oust centre-right

* Some in markets fear anti-austerity steps may harm recovery

* Broader euro zone yields give up early rises on ECB talk (Updates prices, adds moves in German yields)

By John Geddie and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Nov 9 Portuguese government bond yields hit a four-month high on Monday after leftist parties reached agreement on forming an alternative government to try to oust the centre-right in a vote this week.

German government bond yields reversed an earlier rise and money market rates fell after Reuters reported the European Central Bank is converging on a December rate cut, and may even consider one larger than 0.1 percent.

But the market was mainly focused on developments in the euro zone's peripheral countries.

Investors worry that a deal struck late on Friday between Portugal's Left Bloc, Communist and Socialist parties, which together hold a majority in parliament, could endanger a timid economic recovery and see reforms imposed to escape a debt crisis rejected.

Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho acknowledged his government could fall before the vote on its legislative programme on Tuesday or Wednesday which it stands to lose.

Portuguese 10-year yields rose more than 20 basis points to 2.93 percent, the highest level since mid-July and on track for their biggest daily rise in four months.

There was also political uncertainty in neighbouring Spain, where Catalonia's regional government on Monday voted in favour of a breakaway resolution. That comes ahead of a national election on Dec 20.

Spanish 10-year yields rose 5 bps, having hit a six-week high of 2.00 percent.

Lisbon's main stock index fell 3.6 percent, underperforming major European indexes, as strategists said a left-wing government with an anti-austerity bent was now likely.

"The programme of the leftist coalition is clearly less market-friendly than the one of the incumbent government," said Marco Brancolini, a rates analyst at RBS, citing pledges to hike wages, re-instate bank holidays and cut tax for low earners.

Other strategists said the political upheaval in Portugal had raised the prospect of a ratings downgrade from DBRS on Friday, a move that would mean Lisbon's debt would no longer be eligible for purchase under the ECB's quantitative easing scheme.

In order to qualify for QE, the European Central Bank demands that the best rating assigned by either Moody's, Standard & Poor's, Fitch or DBRS is investment grade, or a country is compliant with a bailout. DBRS is the only one of the four currently to have an investment grade rating at BBB (low) albeit with a stable trend.

Commerzbank said it was a "low probability but high impact risk".

BUND YIELDS RETREAT

German bond yields, the bloc's benchmark, pulled back from an eight-week high hit earlier in the day.

The move in yields, as well as a fall in the euro and euro zone money market rates, followed a Reuters report that some ECB policymakers believe a deposit rate cut should be larger than the 10 basis points anticipated by financial markets.

The ECB last month raised the prospect of more monetary easing at its Dec. 3 meeting to fight ultra-low inflation.

"As the story suggests, analysts are moving towards a view that there could be a bigger than expected rate cut next month," Rabobank strategist Matt Cairns said.

"(ECB President Mario)Draghi likes to surprise the market so the potential for something is being anticipated."

Ten-year German yields were flat at 0.69 percent , down from an eight-week high of 0.72 percent.