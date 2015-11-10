LONDON Nov 10 The gap between U.S. and German two-year government bond yield reached their widest in nine years on Tuesday, amid renewed expectations for a cut in the European Central Bank's deposit rate next month.

Expectations of more ECB monetary stimulus had fallen after Friday's strong U.S. jobs data lifted the dollar and weakened the euro, easing pressure on the bank to take near-term action.

But a consensus is forming at the ECB to take the interest rate it charges banks to park money deeper into negative territory, Reuters reported on Monday.

Rate-cut expectations in the euro zone remain in play just as the U.S. jobs data has lifted bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike next month, pushing yields on two-year Treasuries to 5-1/2 year highs.

"We've never had a situation like this before where you have ultra-expansive measures to be taken in the euro zone, with the ECB to announce more steps, while the Fed goes in the opposite direction," DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz said.

"So these extreme situations justify a transatlantic spread that is as wide as it is now, or even wider," he added.

Two-year yields in Germany fell 2.5 basis points to -0.34 percent, their lowest in almost two weeks, widening the spread with their U.S. counterparts to about 121 basis points. That is the biggest gap since October 2006.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Bund fell 1.1 bps to around 0.67 percent, down from Monday's eight-week high of 0.72 percent.

RBS said in a note that ECB President Mario Draghi has "made it clear he is preparing for a policy change".

The bank said it expects a 10 bps cut in the deposit rate to -0.30 percent, an increase in ECB asset purchases to 90 billion euros a month and quantitative easing to last until March 2017.

Elsewhere, Portuguese yields backed away from a four-month high hit on Monday after leftist parties had reached an agreement on forming an alternative government to try to oust the centre-right in a vote this week.

The yield on 10-year Portuguese government bonds fell 6 basis points to 2.81 percent, helping pull other peripheral bond yields lower.

"We had the sharp sell-off yesterday and so today there is some moderation," said Lenz at DZ Bank. "The market is very nervous about a left-wing government, although the parallels with Greece are exaggerated." (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Tom Heneghan)