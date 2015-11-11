LONDON Nov 11 Portuguese bond yields rose back
towards four-month highs on Wednesday after left-wing parties
ousted the austerity-minded centre-right government in Lisbon.
Two-year German government bond yields, meanwhile, slipped
to within a whisker of recent record lows amid mounting
expectations of further monetary stimulus by the European
Central Bank.
Portuguese 10-year yields rose 5.7 basis
points to 2.85 percent, heading towards Monday's four-month high
of 2.93 percent and lagging other euro zone yields of comparable
maturity, which were flat to 2 bps higher.
The prospect of a government in Portugal backed by far-left
Communists and the Left Bloc has triggered fears that a fragile
economic recovery may be derailed.
"For today, clearly there is some mark-to-market risk for
Portugal, which is looking quite vulnerable," said ING head of
investment grade debt strategy Padhraic Garvey.
Garvey said Portuguese bonds would find some support from
the European Central Bank's asset purchase programme.
Some analysts said the political upheaval in Portugal had
raised the risk of a ratings downgrade from agency DBRS on
Friday, which would deprive Lisbon of its last investment grade
rating and hence leave its debt ineligible for purchase under
the ECB scheme.
DBRS's lead analyst for Portugal told Reuters on Tuesday it
would be concerned if commitment to fiscal adjustment were
undermined, but would also consider recent political
developments in its review.
Germany's two-year bond yield fell about 1 bps to
-0.352 percent, taking it closer to a record low -0.355 percent
hit two weeks ago as talk of further action from the ECB as soon
as next month continues to underpin short-dated bonds.
A Reuters report on Monday said consensus is forming at the
ECB to cut its deposit rate further in December, possibly by
more than the 10 basis points that markets expect.
As ECB policy looks set to diverge from that of the U.S.
Federal Reserve, which is expected to deliver its first rate
hike in almost a decade in December, the impact on U.S. and
European bond markets has been marked.
Commerzbank said Bunds "are finding a firmer footing as the
transatlantic policy divergence is reaching full speed".
