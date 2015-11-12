LONDON Nov 12 Euro zone bond yields reversed an early rise on Thursday after ECB president Mario Draghi said the euro zone's inflation dynamics had weakened and the central bank stood ready to use all the instruments within its mandate.

The comments cemented market expectations for further monetary easing by the bank next month, though European Central Bank executive board member Benoit Coeure cautioned the debate was still open as to whether it unleashes more stimulus at its meeting on Dec. 3.

German 10-year yields fell 2 basis point to 0.59 percent , having initially risen 1 bps at the open, and extended falls seen this week as investor hopes for interest rate cuts and an expansion of quantitative easing rose.

All other euro zone yields were 1-4 bps lower on the day.

Expectations for ECB easing are in sharp contrast to those for U.S. monetary policy. Most investors predict the Federal Reserve will raise rates for the first time in nearly a decade next month. Illustrating that divergence, the gap between U.S. and German five-year yields was at its highest since 1999.

"If we have learned something about Mr. Draghi it is that he does not like to disappoint markets. He will not want to see a negative reaction after his decision in December," said KBC strategist Piet Lammens.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported a consensus was forming at the ECB to take the interest rate it charges banks to park money deeper into negative territory in December, while it is also examining whether to buy municipal bonds under its 1 trillion euro asset-purchase scheme.

Money markets are almost fully pricing in a 10 basis point cut to the deposit rate in December.

Draghi said on Thursday that indications that core inflation would recover in a sustainable manner had weakened, raising the prospect of further easing.

But Coeure said the ECB was not obliged to act now, and that it would take decisions "based on the economy and not on financial markets." He said economic projections in December would help the ECB decide. [ID: ]

Strategists say one of the biggest problems facing the ECB is that it may find a shortage of bonds to buy under QE in certain jurisdictions such as Germany, reinforcing expectations of some form of expansion.

RBC's chief European macro strategist Peter Schaffrik said broadening the universe of QE-eligible bonds to municipal bonds such as cities and regions, was a "realistic option".

"This would be a material increase in the potential longevity of the programme and thus give the ECB more credibility to maintain the programme for (much) longer." (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by John Stonestreet)