(Updates with fresh prices, comment)
By John Geddie
LONDON Nov 12 Euro zone bond yields reversed an
early rise on Thursday after ECB President Mario Draghi
underlined the bank's readiness to ramp up its monetary stimulus
to defend against low inflation.
In remarks to European Union lawmakers, Draghi said signs of
a turnaround in core consumer price growth had weakened and that
it stood ready to use all the instruments within its mandate.
The comments cemented market expectations of further
monetary easing by the bank next month, though European Central
Bank executive board member Benoit Coeure cautioned that the
debate was still open as to whether the ECB unleashes more
stimulus at its meeting on Dec. 3.
German 10-year yields were flat on the day at 0.61 percent
, having initially risen 1 bps at the open, and
consolidated falls seen this week as investor hopes for interest
rate cuts and an expansion of quantitative easing rose.
Most other euro zone yields were flat to slightly lower on
the day.
Expectations for ECB easing contrast sharply to those for
U.S. monetary policy. Most investors predict the Federal Reserve
will raise rates for the first time in nearly a decade next
month. Highlighting that divergence, the gap between U.S.
and German five-year yields was at its
highest since 1999.
"If we have learned something about Mr. Draghi it is that he
does not like to disappoint markets. He will not want to see a
negative reaction after his decision in December," said KBC
strategist Piet Lammens.
Earlier this week, Reuters reported a consensus was forming
at the ECB to take the interest rate it charges banks to park
money overnight deeper into negative territory in December. It
is also examining whether to add municipal bonds to its 1
trillion euro asset-purchase scheme.
Money markets are almost fully pricing in a 10-basis-point
cut to the deposit rate in December.
But Coeure said the ECB was not obliged to act now, and that
it would take decisions "based on the economy and not on
financial markets". He said economic projections in December
would help the ECB decide.
"It is not about whether the ECB will ease but what form
that easing will take," said Investec chief economist Philip
Shaw.
"There could be a small cut in the deposit rate or a big
cut, there could also be a change in the composition of assets
bought with stories suggesting municipal bonds may be added."
Italy meanwhile paid record-low yields to borrow over three
years at an auction on Thursday as ECB easing expectations keep
downward pressure on euro zone bond yields.
Italy sold a total of 5.5 billion euros in bonds, at the top
of its planned issue range.
(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)