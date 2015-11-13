(Updates prices, adds details.)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON Nov 13 Portugal's 10-year government
bond yield rose towards its four-month high on Friday, before a
credit-rating review that could lead to Lisbon's ejection from
the European Central Bank's asset-purchase programme.
Other euro zone bond yields fell as falling commodity prices
fuelled expectations of low inflation and further easing by the
ECB next month.
But in Portugal the market was waiting for a review by
Canadian ratings agency DBRS later on Friday. Left-wing parties
ousted Portugal's ruling centre-right on Tuesday, and analysts
say that raised the risk of a downgrade by DBRS.
A downgrade would deprive Portugal of its last investment-
grade rating, leaving its debt ineligible for purchases under
the quantitative easing programme.
"We are definitely getting worried about Portugal, but not
enough at this time to exit our position," said Jack McIntyre,
portfolio manager at Philadelphia-based Brandywine Global
Investment Management, who holds Portuguese government bonds.
Ten-year Portuguese yields rose 1.5 basis
points to 2.80 percent, heading towards Monday's four-month high
of 2.93 percent and widening the gap with 10-year German bond
yields to levels last seen four months ago.
Portuguese yields have risen about 50 bps since inconclusive
election results on Oct. 4, a sign that some investors have
turned bearish.
"I'm absolutely sure that hedge funds are positioning
themselves in view of the Portuguese situation, getting ready to
short-sell," said Pedro Azevedo, the CEO of Portugal's Lynx
Asset Managers, whose firm manages 203 million euros in assets,
including a small portion of Portuguese debt.
In Spain, the gap between Catalonian bond yields and
benchmark Spanish debt widened by about 5 bps
after Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded Catalonia's credit
rating.
Most euro zone bond yields fell, underpinned by expectations
of further easing by the ECB, possibly next month. Germany's
10-year Bund yield dropped 2.8 bps to 0.58 percent.
The yield on 10-year Greek bonds fell 11 bps to 7.33 percent
- its lowest level since last December.
"A major trigger over the last day has been the low oil
price and the fall in commodity prices, which is fuelling the
rate-cut speculation," said Alexander Aldinger, a rate
strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.
(Additional Reporting by John Geddie and Daniel Alvarenga,
editing by Larry King)