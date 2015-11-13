(Recasts, adds details)
By Dhara Ranasinghe and Jemima Kelly
LONDON Nov 13 German 10-year government bond
yields fell to their lowest in over a week on Friday after
worse-than-expected euro zone growth data bolstered expectations
that the European Central Bank will step up its monetary
stimulus next month.
Preliminary numbers showed the euro zone economy expanded by
0.3 percent in the third quarter, undershooting expectations of
economists polled by Reuters for 0.4 percent growth.
Yields on 10-year German Bunds, the benchmark
for euro zone borrowing costs, dropped 5.1 bps to 0.56 percent,
their lowest since Nov. 4.
Portugal's government bonds are likely to get some relief on
Monday, with Canadian ratings agency DBRS having kept the
southern European country's credit rating unchanged after
markets closed.
Earlier, the gap between Lisbon's 10-year government bond
yield and the German equivalent hit
a four-month high of 223 basis points as investors fretted that
Portugal could be downgraded - a move that could have led to its
ejection from the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme.
But having risen close to four-month highs, Portuguese
yields later fell along with other European bonds, following
data showing U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in
October, suggesting a slowdown in consumer spending that could
temper expectations of a strong pickup in fourth-quarter
economic growth.
Portuguese yields have risen about 50 bps since inconclusive
election results on Oct. 4, a sign that some investors have
turned bearish. Left-wing parties ousted Portugal's ruling
centre-right on Tuesday, prompting the fears of a downgrade.
"We are definitely getting worried about Portugal, but not
enough at this time to exit our position," said Jack McIntyre,
portfolio manager at Philadelphia-based Brandywine Global
Investment Management, who holds Portuguese government bonds.
Ten-year Portuguese yields closed 1.2 basis
point lower on the day at 2.77 percent, having earlier hit 2.82
percent, close to Monday's four-month high of 2.93 percent.
In Spain, the gap between Catalonian bond yields and
benchmark Spanish debt widened by about 5 bps
after Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded Catalonia's credit
rating.
Most other euro zone bond yields fell, underpinned by
expectations of further ECB easing to shore up inflation amid
falling commodity prices, possibly at its meeting next month.
"A major trigger over the last day has been the low oil
price and the fall in commodity prices, which is fuelling the
rate-cut speculation," said Alexander Aldinger, a rate
strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.
The yield on 10-year Greek bonds hit an 11-month low of 7.33
percent.
(Additional Reporting by John Geddie and Daniel Alvarenga,
editing by Gareth Jones)