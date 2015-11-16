* Limited market impact from Paris attacks
* Euro zone inflation revised up to 0.1 pct in Oct
* ECB rate cut fully priced in for December
By John Geddie
LONDON, Nov 16 Portuguese bond yields fell on
Monday, bouncing down from four-month highs hit last week, after
ratings agency DBRS confirmed Lisbon's investment grade status
to ensure its debt remains eligible for purchase by the ECB.
Most other euro zone bond yields were flat to a touch higher
on the day, as an initial flight to safe haven debt after
Friday's attacks by armed militants across Paris quickly abated.
In Portugal, ten-year yields fell 8 basis points to 2.70
percent, reversing a rise seen last week as
leftist parties ousted the centre-right government, paving the
way for a Socialist-led administration to end years of
austerity.
The political upheaval had raised fears that DBRS might cut
Portugal's last remaining investment grade rating which it needs
to qualify for the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme.
Instead, it affirmed the BBB (low) rating with a stable trend.
Yields were more than 20 bps lower than levels hit one week
ago, which were the highest seen since early July.
"There may have been a potential change in the outlook or
the rating somewhat priced in, but it hasn't come to fruition
and that is why we are seeing a bit of a relief rally today,"
Credit Agricole strategist Orlando Green said.
Elsewhere, yields on two-year German bonds -- the top-rated
debt in the euro zone -- hit a record low of -0.38 percent
in early trades but at 1100GMT were back to -0.366
percent.
It was a relatively contained reaction elsewhere in markets,
with stocks recovering after an initial dip and the safe haven
yen giving up gains against the U.S. dollar.
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for Friday's
suicide bombings and shootings in Paris, which also re-ignited a
row over Europe's refugee crisis. French warplanes pounded
Islamic State positions in Syria on Sunday.
While the social and economic repercussions of the attacks
may not yet be known, analysts had only expected a short-term
impact on markets which have been buoyed by the prospect of
monetary easing from the European Central Bank.
Data on Monday showed euro zone inflation was revised up to
0.1 percent in October, but it has done little to shake
expectations that the ECB may deliver an interest rate cut
and/or an expansion of its bond-buying programme at its meeting
on Dec. 3.
Money markets are fully pricing in a 10 basis point cut in
the ECB's deposit rate.
