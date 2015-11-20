LONDON Nov 20 Greek bond yields headed back towards their lowest levels in more than a year below 7 percent on Friday after Greece's parliament approved a reform bill to secure further bailout funds from international lenders.

Dovish comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi meanwhile cemented expectations for further monetary stimulus next month, underpinning the broader euro zone bond market.

In Greece, a bill passed late Thursday outlining regulation on tax arrears and home foreclosures, paves the way for the disbursement of 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) to pay state arrears and a further 10 billion euro to recapitalise Greece's top four banks.

"It was not easy for the Greek government to pass this legislation," DZ Bank strategist Felix Herrmann said.

"It is an important step that paves the way for the next tranche of aid and a positive factor for Greek government bonds."

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell 6 basis points to 6.98 percent and within sight of levels hit earlier this week that were the lowest since October 2014. The 7 percent level has psychological significance in the euro zone, with several countries in the bloc having had to ask for bailouts at the height of the crisis after their borrowing costs surpassed that level.

Greek bonds outperformed their euro zone peers, with yields elsewhere in the region largely flat.

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield touched a new three-week low at 0.47 percent.

Speaking early on Friday, Draghi said the central bank would do what it must to raise inflation as quickly as possible.

This was the latest in a series of comments from ECB policymakers that have bolstered a view that the ECB is poised to deliver further monetary stimulus at a time when the U.S. Federal Reserve looks likely to raise rates for the first time in almost a decade.

That divergence in policy between the world's major central banks kept spreads between yields in the United States and Europe wide.

The yield gap between German and U.S. five-year bonds held near its widest level since 1999.

Euro zone money markets now fully pricing in a 10 basis point cut in the ECB's deposit rate to -3.0 percent.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said the "ECB will have to deliver on something" given that German 2 year yields are within touching distance of -0.4 percent.

"With the deposit rate currently at -0.2 percent anything less than a move to -0.4 percent will probably be a disappointment," he said in a note. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Angus MacSwan)