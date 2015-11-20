(Updates prices for close)
By John Geddie and Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters)- - Greek government bond yields
rose sharply on Friday, giving up early falls, as relief
surrounding the passing of a key reform bill gave way to
concerns about renewed political instability.
Greece's parliament approved the legislation on Thursday to
secure further aid from its international lenders, but Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras expelled two dissenting coalition
lawmakers after the vote. The government can now count on only
153 votes in the 300-seat chamber.
Greek two-year yields rose 66 basis points to 6.70 percent
, erasing falls seen earlier in the week.
"While we have had an agreement on the deal...some investors
are thinking that there may be some instability on the political
side in Greece now," Natixis strategist Cyril Regnat said.
Ten-year Greek bond yields rose 12 bps to 7.18 percent,
though they are more than 12 percentage points below levels seen
in July when concerns about a Greek exit from the euro zone were
at a peak.
They fell to their lowest in more than a year earlier this
week following news that Athens had reached an agreement with
its lenders on financial reforms, removing a major obstacle
holding up fresh bailout funds to the cash-strapped country.
But strategists said Tsipras' toughest tests may still lie
ahead.
"The big battle will be the first review (of the aid
programme) which is starting later this year, but in all
likelihood will be pushed way into next year," RBS rates
strategist Michael Michaelides said.
"It is too early to tell whether the government can survive
the first review. But my feeling is that it is going to be tough
because there will be big pressure from the European side to get
all the agreed reforms through."
Elsewhere, German two-year bond yields fell to a new record
low of -0.385 percent following a strong hint from
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi that further
monetary stimulus is on its way in December.
Speaking in Frankfurt, Draghi said the ECB is ready to act
quickly to boost anaemic inflation in the euro zone,
highlighting changes to its asset purchase programme and deposit
rate as possible tools. [ID: nL8N13F132]
Falling euro zone bond yields come at a time when Treasury
yields across the Atlantic have risen in anticipation of the
Federal Reserve hiking U.S. interest rates in December.
"Since the previous ECB and Fed meetings, we've had a clear
policy divergence trade across markets with a significant
widening between rates in the U.S. and Europe," said KBC rates
strategist Mathias van der Jeugt.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)